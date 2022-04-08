How gay stylists play a key role during Holy Week in southern Spain

It’s a compromise that’s making them more and more uncomfortable.

“Seville’s Holy Week is a contemporary festival dating back to the end of the 19th century and the gay community has been involved since the very beginning,” says Rafael Cáceres, an anthropology knowledgeable at Pablo Olavide University within the southern metropolis of Seville.

The Andalusian capital is a hive of exercise forward of Holy Week, which begins on Palm Sunday – April tenth – and culminates on Easter Day when Christians keep in mind the demise and resurrection of Jesus.

Many 1000’s throng the streets to observe life-sized fashions of the Virgin Mary and Christ carried by way of the streets by completely different brotherhoods and spiritual associations.

The figures are painstakingly dressed and adorned by volunteers at spiritual associations.

“There are florists, embroidery specialists, jewellers, stylists” who work collectively on the virgin figures and “almost all of them are gay”, says Pedro Pablo Pérez Ochavo of Seville’s Ichtys [email protected] LGBT+H which lobbies for equality throughout the Catholic Church.

‘A path to integration’

With their position within the brotherhoods, homosexual males can discover “a way to fit in”, an area by which “their artistic work and persona is valued”, mentioned Carlos Carvento, a 26-year-old dancer and drag queen from Córdoba.

“Acceptance is based on that: a person can be a virgin dresser and gay but he wouldn’t say it. As long as his public life is reasonably discreet so it doesn’t tarnish the brotherhood,” explains Cáceres, the anthropologist.

“The Church’s attitude is pretty laissez-faire as long as there’s no scandal,” mentioned Jesus Pascual whose 2021 documentary movie “Dolores, guapa!” explored the hyperlinks between Andalusia’s homosexual neighborhood and Holy Week.

But Antonio Muñoz Tapia started to have issues after marrying his accomplice David in 2016.

“If you don’t have a partner, if you live alone and keep quiet as I did, they don’t cause you any problems,” defined this 50-year-old businessman who works within the oil sector.

Olive oil entrepreneur Antonio Muñoz poses in S. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Two many years in the past, he arrange a brotherhood in Doña Mencia, his village close to Córdoba, taking the distinguished high position as its “big brother”.

But since getting married, requests for him to offer the speech that opens Holy Week in his village have petered out.

And extra not too long ago the Church printed its annual journal for the brotherhoods with out together with his article calling for equality for the LGBT neighborhood.

Muñoz Tapia says he’s by no means skilled such an angle throughout the brotherhood nor amongst locals, Spain being a rustic the place individuals are very open-minded about LGBT points.

“I just don’t understand this Pharisee-like attitude — that we’re good enough for the brotherhoods but not good enough to deserve the same rights,” he mentioned.

‘A Christian lifestyle’

Seville’s archdiocese instructed AFP it “did not by any means have a register which specified people’s sexual identity” and that “anyone who wanted to deeply experience Holy Week in Seville could do so without any problem”.

However, diocesan guidelines say these main brotherhoods or spiritual organisations should “stand out for their Christian lifestyle in their personal life, their family life and in society”.

Married Spanish designers José Víctor Rodríguez (L) and Jose Luis Medina, also called “Victorio” and “Lucchino” pose for photos of their atelier in Seville. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

“They don’t use the word ‘homosexual’ but they use this article” towards these figuring out as LGBT or people who find themselves divorced, explains Ochavo of Ichtys.

José Víctor Rodriguez and José Luis Medina, style designers referred to as “Victorio” and “Lucchino”, bought married in 2007 and shortly afterwards, a Seville newspaper printed a letter criticising the actual fact they have been allowed to decorate the Holy Week virgins.

“We’ve led a life that’s more upright and moral than many other people,” insists Medina, describing the letter as a “despicable” assault.

Lady Gaga v. Our Lady of Sorrows

Three years in the past, drag queen Carvento celebrated Holy Week by strolling by way of Córdoba in a black skirt, excessive heels and his grandmother’s mantilla, a conventional embroidered black scarf used throughout fiestas or solemn events.

His image on Instagram was initially taken down following a number of complaints, however later allowed.

Dancer and performer Carlos Carvento, wearing mourning and carrying a conventional ‘mantilla’. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

“They often say that [the gay community] is taking over (this annual tradition) but I’m not taking over anything because it’s mine too!”

During Holy Week, dozens of various Virgin Marys are paraded by way of the streets with Our Lady of Sorrows, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Our Lady of the Broom and the Virgin of Macarena’s Hope clear favourites among the many homosexual neighborhood.

“You might have a gay fan of Lady Gaga or of Rosalia in Barcelona but here, we’re fans of the Virgin of la Macarena or the Glorious Ascension, or Our Lady of Sorrows,” grins Carvento.