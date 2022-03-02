How has sport responded to Russian invasion?

Football golf equipment together with West Ham have moved to indicate help to the individuals of Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted the world’s sporting our bodies to think about how they need to deal with athletes, officers and competitions related to the battle.

The International Olympic Committee has referred to as on sports activities federations to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes, officers and groups from worldwide occasions wherever doable.

The British Olympic Association and Olympic Federation of Ireland have additionally referred to as for the elimination of Russia and Belarus from all high sporting competitions.

Here, we define what measures varied sports activities have taken so far.

Football

Russian soccer golf equipment and nationwide groups have been suspended from all competitions by Fifa and Uefa.

The Russian males’s group is not going to play their World Cup play-off matches in March, and Spartak Moscow have been thrown out of the Europa League.

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” Fifa and Uefa mentioned in a joint assertion.

“Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace among people.”

The European Clubs’ Association has suspended its seven Russian members – Zenit St Petersburg, Spartak Moscow, Lokomotiv Moscow, CSKA Moscow, Krasnodar, Rubin Kazan and Rostov.

Rugby

World Rugby has suspended Russia and Belarus from all “international rugby and cross-border rugby activities” external-link and the Rugby Union of Russia has additionally had its membership suspended.

“World Rugby reiterates its condemnation of Russia’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine and the facilitation of this action by Belarus,” rugby’s governing physique mentioned.

“The global rugby family is united in standing in solidarity with everyone affected by these deeply disturbing events and joins the global community in calling for the restoration of peace.”

Rugby Europe, which runs the second-tier European Rugby Championship (ERC), has carried out World Rugby’s determination, ending Russia’s involvement on this 12 months’s event.

International Rugby League and European Rugby League additionally banned Russia “from participating in any international rugby league competition external-link till additional discover”.

Tennis

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has suspended the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) and Belarus Tennis Federation (BTF) from participating in ITF international team competition external-link , nonetheless Russian and Belarusian tennis gamers can proceed to compete as people.

The ITF has additionally cancelled “all ITF events taking place in Russia indefinitely”. external-link and moved to reschedule an occasion that was attributable to happen in Ukraine in April.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the boys’s affiliation (ATP) have suspended their mixed occasion attributable to happen in Moscow in October.

The WTA and ATP added that whereas gamers from Russia and Belarus will nonetheless be allowed to compete, they will not do so under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus. external-link

Formula 1

Formula 1’s governing physique the FIA referred to as an emergency assembly on 1 March to debate the way forward for Russia’s Nikita Mazepin, who drives for Haas.

Automobile Federation of Ukraine president Leonid Kostyuchenk has demanded the FIA ban all Russian and Belarusian drivers from competing exterior their very own nations.

Summer Olympic sports activities

World Athletics had already suspended the Russian Athletics Federation due to doping violations, though some Russian athletes have been allowed to compete as ‘authorised impartial athletes’ in monitor and area on the Tokyo Olympics.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, athletics’ governing physique has now banned “all athletes, support personnel and officials from Russia and Belarus” external-link from participation in “all World Athletics Series events for the foreseeable future, with immediate effect”.

Cycling’s governing physique (UCI) has banned Russian or Belarusian national teams external-link from participating in any occasion on the UCI calendar and stripped UCI standing from six groups from these nations, together with the Pro Tour Gazprom-RusVelo group.

The UCI mentioned it could not contemplate any group purposes or requests to host occasions from the 2 nations.

However, cyclists from Russia or Belarus will nonetheless be allowed to compete as impartial opponents if they’re registered to a group that isn’t from both nation.

Swimming’s governing physique Fina has taken away an award given to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014 external-link and “until further notice” no athlete or official from Russia or Belarus can take part in an occasion and symbolize their nation. They can solely be accepted at occasions as impartial athletes.

Putin has additionally been stripped of his honorary taekwondo black belt, external-link awarded to him by World Taekwondo in 2013. The sport’s governing physique has banned the Russian flag and anthem at occasions, and no occasions will probably be staged in Russia.

World Rowing has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes and officers from its international competitions with immediate effect external-link .

Volleyball’s world governing physique (FIVB) has cancelled the men’s World Championships external-link which have been attributable to be held in Russia in August and September.

World Archery has voted to remove the Russian and Belarusian national flags external-link and anthems from worldwide tournaments. It says no future occasions will probably be awarded to both nation and selected to not invite its Russian board member Vladimir Esheev to the vote.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has suspended any athletes from Russia or Belarus from competing external-link in occasions and has cancelled competitions attributable to be staged in these nations.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has confirmed that Russian teams and officials will not be allowed to participate external-link in FIBA Basketball and 3×3 Basketball competitions.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) says it would consider rescheduling the Global Boxing Cup external-link – attributable to happen in Russia in June, whereas the International Canoe Federation (ICF) will hold talks about moving three events planned to take place in Russia this year. external-link

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has instructed it would prohibit athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in competitions if its full board can attain settlement.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has banned the displaying of Russian and Belarusian flags external-link , whereas the International Judo Federation (IJF) suspended Vladimir Putin as its honorary president external-link and Russian Sergey Soloveychik stepped down as vice-president. external-link

Winter Olympic sports activities

The International Ski Federation (FIS) has cancelled its remaining occasions in Russia and, in response to the IOC’s advice, dominated that “no Russian or Belarusian athlete shall participate external-link in any FIS competitors at any degree” for the remainder of 2021-22 season.

Norway’s Skiing Association had already moved to ban Russian and Belarusian skiers from competitions within the nation “regardless of what conclusion FIS should come to”.

World Curling has removed the European Curling Championships 2022 external-link from the Russian metropolis of Perm.

The sport’s governing physique additionally moved to introduce a brand new rule which permits for the elimination of a group or member affiliation whether it is deemed to have put members or an occasion in danger.

If the rule receives no objections then the World Curling Federation will “begin the process of removing the Russian Curling Federation entries from the upcoming World Championships”.

The International Skating Union (ISU) has, with rapid impact, banned skaters from Russia and Belarus external-link from taking part in worldwide ice skating competitions.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) suspended “all Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs external-link from participation in every age category and in all IIHF competitions or events”.