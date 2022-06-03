How has the war in Ukraine impacted the country’s children?

Ukrainian youngsters have been uniquely affected by the warfare.

At least 243 youngsters have been killed in Ukraine since combating started, in line with Kyiv, with one other 200,000 forcefully taken to Russia for the reason that begin of the invasion.

UNICEF says nearly two out of each three youngsters in Ukraine have been displaced due to the warfare.

And of that quantity, round 2.2 million youngsters are refugees in neighboring international locations.

Euronews spoke to Paloma Escudero from UNICEF about how Ukrainian youngsters are coping after experiencing the trauma of warfare.

She mentioned that regardless of the hardship the youngsters skilled, a few of them are beginning to heal.

