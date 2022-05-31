How I booked my $18,584 honeymoon business-class flights for less than $200 | CNN Underscored

CNN Underscored evaluations monetary merchandise comparable to bank cards and financial institution accounts primarily based on their general worth. We might obtain a fee via the LendingTree affiliate community in case you apply and are authorised for a card, however our reporting is at all times impartial and goal. Terms apply to American Express advantages and presents. Enrollment could also be required for choose American Express advantages and presents. Visit americanexpress.com to be taught extra.

After you marry your endlessly companion, what higher approach to launch the following chapter of your lives collectively than with the journey of a lifetime? Whether your dream honeymoon vacation spot is in South Beach or the Southern Hemisphere, spending a while with the love of your life proper after exchanging your vows is a superb transfer.

But, we don’t must inform you that your dream honeymoon can get costly. And, in case you’re planning on splurging — and actually, what higher time to splurge than to your honeymoon? — the worth tag of your journey can simply creep into the hundreds of {dollars}. Between flights, hotels, transport, meals and extra, honeymoons generally is a big expense. Thankfully, journey rewards may also help you to avoid wasting lots of — if not hundreds — in your honeymoon.

I can converse from expertise. My fiancé and I are getting married later this yr, and amidst all the marriage ceremony planning — from the venue to the marriage celebration, catering and who can overlook the music? — we knew we wished to go someplace particular for our honeymoon. So, we settled on South East Asia for our splurge, once-in-a-lifetime journey. And, relatively than pay for our flights, we put our travel rewards to make use of. Here’s how we booked our $18,584 honeymoon flights for lower than $175 — and the way, with some effort, flexibility and homework, you are able to do the identical.

To begin our South East Asia journey, we’re flying from New York to Singapore. At 9,537 miles and 18 hours and 40 minutes in flying time, Singapore Airlines’ nonstop flight from New York-Kennedy (JFK) to Singapore (SIN) is at present the longest flight in the world.

Since it’s our honeymoon, we determined to splurge on enterprise class — particularly contemplating it’s a virtually 19-hour journey. While we may have elected to fly with a cease in Frankfurt alongside the best way (and doubtlessly even fly in Singapore Suites first class on the A380), we’re flying nonstop.

For a one-way business-class seat on this route, Singapore Airlines costs anyplace between $3,600 and practically $10,000. On the date we’re flying, the airline is charging $6,516 per particular person for a seat in enterprise — that might be $13,032 for each of us. To state the apparent, that’s means out of our price range. Instead, we used journey rewards and paid simply $11.20 out of pocket. Yes, you learn that proper — simply over $11 whole.

That’s as a result of we elected to redeem Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer miles for the flight. A one-way journey between New York and Singapore prices simply 99,000 Singapore KrisFlyer miles and $5.60 in taxes and charges in enterprise class, offered you could find Saver award availability. (Singapore Airlines doesn’t provide Singapore Suites on the nonstop flight between New York and Singapore.)

Now, most Americans — together with myself — don’t have a stash of Singapore KrisFlyer miles sitting round. But happily, the miles are extremely straightforward to accumulate as a result of the airline companions with all the most important US bank card transferable factors packages. In different phrases, you possibly can switch Chase Ultimate Rewards, American Express Membership Rewards, Capital One miles and Citi ThankYou Rewards to Singapore Airlines.

I had a big sum of American Express Membership Rewards factors saved up from each my Platinum Card® from American Express and my American Express® Gold Card. By transferring these factors, I had greater than sufficient to cowl the 198,000 KrisFlyer miles wanted for each my fiancé and me.

Currently, the Amex Platinum — a card we consider one of the best for luxury travel perks — is providing a welcome bonus of 100,000 bonus factors after spending $6,000 within the first six months after opening the account. That welcome bonus provide alone is large enough to get a one-way business-class ticket from New York to Singapore.

Meanwhile, the Amex Gold card is at present providing new card members 60,000 bonus factors after spending $4,000 within the first six months after opening the account. If you’re in a position to safe the welcome bonus presents from each the Amex Platinum and the Amex Gold, you’ll be inside attain of a one-way journey to Singapore in enterprise class for you and your new partner.

Keep in thoughts that factors don’t at all times switch immediately to Singapore Airlines — it may take as much as 48 hours in some circumstances. So you’ll need to plan forward in case you’re considering of transferring factors into your Singapore account.

How we saved practically $5,400 flying from Thailand to New York in enterprise class



After spending a while in South East Asia, it’ll (sadly) be time for us to move again to New York. We’ll be wrapping up our honeymoon in Thailand, so we checked out choices for touring from Bangkok (BKK) again to New York (JFK). And, we have been capable of finding one other steal of a deal utilizing travel rewards.

Etihad Airways flies this route with a cease in Abu Dhabi (AUH) on the best way. The airline costs round $3,000 per particular person for a one-way business-class seat — in reality, on our journey date, the airline was charging $2,776 per particular person, which might have come to a complete of $5,552 for each of us. Again, this merely would have been out of our price range.

Instead, we have been capable of finding business-class award availability, and since Etihad Airways is companions with Air Canada, we have been in a position to redeem Air Canada Aeroplan points to carry this flight right down to a fraction of the fee. Specifically, we redeemed 85,000 Aeroplan factors per particular person — 170,000 factors in whole — and paid about $162 in taxes and charges between the 2 of us. In different phrases, we obtained this $5,552 business-class itinerary for simply $162 out of pocket.

Just like Singapore KrisFlyer miles, it’s additionally extremely straightforward to accumulate Air Canada Aeroplan miles — even in case you by no means step foot on an Air Canada airplane. That’s as a result of the Aeroplan program is a switch companion of Chase Ultimate Rewards, American Express Membership Rewards and Capital One miles. In different phrases, you possibly can switch factors from any of these three packages to Aeroplan and redeem for flights with Air Canada — or any of its companions, comparable to Etihad or dozens of others.

I used a mixture of American Express Membership Rewards factors and Chase Ultimate Rewards factors to redeem for this 170,000-point flight. For simply a short time longer till June 1, 2022, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is providing a sign-up bonus of 80,000 factors after spending $3,000 within the first three months after opening the account. That sign-up bonus alone is simply 5,000 factors in need of sufficient to redeem for this one-way business-class jaunt from Asia to North America for one particular person. When you think about, too, that the Chase Sapphire Preferred is a strong funding nicely past its sign-up bonus — we even consider it to be the best travel credit card for beginners — selecting up the cardboard along with all these bonus factors is a no brainer.

If you pair the 80,000 factors earned from the Chase Sapphire Preferred with the 100,000 bonus factors earned from the welcome provide on the Amex Platinum and switch each to Air Canada Aeroplan, you’ll have sufficient factors for a similar redemption we made.

Ultimately, utilizing journey rewards helped my fiancé and me to afford supreme luxurious within the sky on our honeymoon — one thing that might have in any other case been unachievable. By rethinking our bank card technique and placing the best travel credit cards in our wallets, we have been in a position to afford two magnificent flying experiences for simply $173 out of pocket. So, now we are able to take a look at spending our honeymoon price range on terrific hotels and scrumptious meals once we arrive — what might be higher than that?

