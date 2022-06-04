How I lost my name and five days’ pay to the patriarchy

“Yes,” I answered slowly. “I got married.” Loading “Hmm …” He appeared extraordinarily befuddled by the smorgasbord of names on the paperwork unfold out in entrance of him. “I got married twice,” I helped. A passport in my present title would work nice, he suggested. I used to be just one doc away from being allowed to proceed to work with youngsters, as I had been doing for the previous 25 years. At dwelling, I dug out my – expired – passport (rattling you, COVID!). Would that grease the wheels of this clunky paperwork? A fast Google search revealed the Office of the Children’s Guardian (OCG), in contrast to different departments, wouldn’t settle for an expired passport as a type of ID.

A frantic search by means of information and papers ensued. I returned to Service NSW clutching as many types of identification as I might discover. But the pc nonetheless mentioned no. A unique attendant broke the information: I would want to resume the passport or get a duplicate of that marriage certificates from way back. Loading “But both would take weeks,” I protested. “My Working with Children Check number expires in less than two weeks.” This was met with a shoulder shrug. I strive yet one more factor: “If I was a man, this would not be happening right now.″⁣ Sounds like a cliche, but it is infuriatingly true. Men are not expected or asked to change their names. Did I have a choice? Yes. But the choice to change my name was made for the convenience of my family, for society. It was uncomfortable, it was disempowering, but it was a sacrifice I made, and that women still make every day. After an eight-day battle with OCG and the submission of 12 certified documents, first thing Monday morning I presented a modified list of identification at my local Service NSW centre. But days later, the afternoon before my number was due to expire, I had heard nothing from the OCG.

I called yet again and asked to speak to the supervisor, but was assured the supervisor would say the same thing. It was a “system to system” course of, I used to be advised. Multiple computer systems from a number of departments wanted to say “yes” – that it was secure to let me work with youngsters – and no human might do something about it. Loading My suspension with out pay started 24 hours later. I discovered myself both lurking round my home like a felony or mendacity on my mattress staring intensely on the mould on my ceiling. My colleagues scrambled attempting to cowl courses and, satirically, guarantee the security and supervision of scholars when many lecturers had been away with COVID. I didn’t reply emails from college students and ignored requests to Zoom them. Days glided by. I discovered the stepladder and cleaned the partitions with vinegar, and the components of the ceiling I might attain. Per week later I used to be permitted to return to work. I had misplaced 5 days’ pay on account of my suspension.