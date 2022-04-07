How Instagram pushed Jena Sims to make her own mark in golf

Golf has been a part of Jena Sims’ life lengthy earlier than her relationship with PGA superstar Brooks Koepka.

A Georgia native, the 33-year-old actress and philanthropist grew up watching golf, together with the Masters, the place Koepka, 32, will compete for his first-ever inexperienced jacket starting Thursday.

“My dad is a big golfer, and I remember when he got his first hole in one. He won a car when I was younger, and I was like, ‘This is so cool!’” Sims tells The Post. “But the Masters was always a big tournament for our family, cause we would do a pool where we would each draw four names… a lot of my memories with my dad involve golf in some way.”

In latest years, Sims has been traveling to different tournaments all over the world to help Koepka, to whom she’s been engaged since March 2021. The Pageant of Hope founder regularly shares her seems from golf occasions on Instagram, the place she boasts over 246,000 followers, to not point out her curated lists of fashion picks on the style website Revolve.

Jena Sims, right here on the FedEx St. Jude Invitational in August 2021, grew up watching golf Getty Images

Sims has traveled to completely different golf tournaments over time to help fiancé Brooks Koepka Getty Images

For the 2022 Masters, nevertheless, Sims might be sporting an adjunct that’s been months within the making: Her shoe collaboration with Steve Madden. Featuring three completely different kinds — the namesake Jena, which options daring colours and rhinestones; the Fore, which has been heralded as a extra conventional golf shoe; and the First-T, a golfer’s tackle Steve Madden’s extremely common Maxima sneaker — Sims says she’s enthusiastic about “dipping [her] toes in the water of golf fashion.”

“You can wear them to play golf or you could just wear them to go watch golf, which is how I will be utilizing them cause I don’t play golf,” Sims stated of the footwear, which retail between $99 and $130.

Although Sims’ newest type enterprise simply launched this week, she’s already waiting for what the long run might doubtlessly maintain.

“One of my big goals is to break more into golf fashion because my posts on Instagram, they’ve really taken off because people like to see what I wear to golf tournaments because that’s my number one question in my DMs — other than anything about Brooks — the number one question about myself is like, ‘I’m going to the Masters this weekend, what do I wear?’” Sims explains.

Ahead of the 2022 Masters, Sims launched three new shoe kinds with Steve Madden Courtesy of Steve Madden

Sims is seen right here rocking the “Jena” shoe, which is called after her Courtesy of Steve Madden

The “First-T” and the “Fore,” which Sims is sporting, are among the many different kinds in her collaboration with Madden Courtesy of Steve Madden

Having adopted Koepka on the event circuit for the previous 5 years, Sims has gotten a really feel for what outfits work greatest for every occasion.

“I’ve kind of dialed in tournament wear, and I’ve learned each city, and each event, or even the time of year, some are more dressier than others and some aren’t,” she stated. “I think it’s pretty cool that that’s how I connect to my female audience is more fashion advice and fashion tips, and of course, relationship advice.”

Beyond type recommendation, Sims has also been sharing snippets on social media about her upcoming vacation spot marriage ceremony to Koepka, whom she first met on the 2015 Masters.

“I think we’re so similar in that we’re both kind of non-traditional people, so our first dance is going to be like a hip-hop song,” Sims stated.

Koepka and Sims following the golfer’s 2019 PGA Championship win Getty Images

Sims kisses Koepka in the course of the Ryder Cup in September 2021 Getty Images

Despite busy schedules, Sims says she and Koepka have been working as a crew within the planning course of.

“He’s been on all the Zooms, because we have Zooms with the local florist, the hotel, and he’s been there for everything,” Sims stated. “It’s fun to be a teammate with him on this.”

Though trying ahead to their large day — and a European honeymoon after the British Open in July — Sims notes that she and Koepka aren’t getting too wrapped up in sure marriage ceremony particulars.

Koepka and Sims have been engaged since March 2021 Instagram/Jena Sims

“We’re not too hung up on just the extravagance, we want — at the end of the day, we’re marrying each other, we already feel like we’re married,” she stated. “We just want everyone to have a good time, and not stress about some of the big details.”

Sims’ assortment is presently obtainable on the Steve Madden, Golf Galaxy, and Dick’s Sporting Goods web sites.