How Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Became An Overnight Celebrity

Johnny Depp had sued Amber Heard for USD 50 million in defamation. (File)

Washington:

One of the attorneys from Johnny Depp’s authorized workforce, Camille Vasquez, appears to have change into the internet’s favourite because the six-week-long televised trial between the 2 Hollywood bigwigs got here to an finish yesterday, leading to Mr Depp’s win towards Amber Heard.

Over the course of the trial, whereas attempting to defend her consumer, the younger California lawyer managed to unintentionally flip the limelight on herself and has gone on to change into the web’s newest sensation because of her authorized experience and in-court brilliance.

As per E! News, quickly after the decision was learn, Mr Depp’s legal professionals spoke out exterior the courtroom.

She stated, “Today’s verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning, that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence… We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation, to the judge and the court staff who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources towards this case.”

Camille Vasquez addresses the media exterior the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Virginia, on June 1.

During the trial, Vasquez had fearlessly cross-examined Ms Heard and among the many highlights had been when she requested the ‘Aquaman’ actor whether or not the 7 million greenback divorce settlement quantity had been donated to charity by her, as promised.

After Ms Heard tried to keep away from answering it straight by stating that she had pledged the cash to completely different charities, Ms Vasquez famously identified the misdirection by saying “Ms Heard, respectfully, that’s not my question.”

While her efforts have left Ms Heard in a troublesome spot, the web can not help however obsess over Ms Vasquez. “I gotta say, I want Camille Vasquez as my lawyer if I ever get into trouble. She’s a boss. Her closing arguments are on point,” one person shared on Twitter.

Another one wrote, “Camile Vasquez ate Amber Heard alive and didn’t even burp. CV u rock. #Camille Vasquez.”

A 3rd tweet learn, “Anyone else agree Camille Vasquez should get her own monetary award from this trial for being an absolute queen throughout.”

“#Camille Vasquez is just so powerful and you can feel how much she cares and believes Johnny and is fighting for him,” tweeted one other person.

Earlier, in May, Vasquez was imagined to be courting Mr Depp, nevertheless, as per Mashable India she had responded by laughing off the rumours.

US Weekly experiences, that Vasquez is a litigation affiliate for Brown Rudnick, the agency that Mr Depp had employed to supervise his authorized defence within the defamation trial.

Mr Depp had sued Amber Heard for USD 50 million in defamation, claiming {that a} 2018 article she wrote for Washington Post broken his profession. In the article, Ms Heard talked about being a home abuse survivor however had not named Mr Depp.

In 2020, Ms Heard filed a USD 100 million countersuit towards her ex-husband, alleging that after she was granted a short lived restraining order, Mr Depp “unlawfully targeted” her in an “ongoing harassment and online smear campaign.”

On Wednesday, June 2, the jury awarded Johnny Depp USD 15 million in damages.

Ms Heard has additionally received a part of her libel case towards Mr Depp over articles in a privately owned newspaper, during which Mr Depp’s former lawyer described her claims of home abuse as a hoax. The jury has awarded her USD 2 million in damages.

Mr Depp and Ms Heard acquired married in 2015. However, the wedding was short-lived. They break up in May 2016 and Heard accused the actor of sexual abuse. Mr Depp denied the claims, they usually settled their divorce in August 2016.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)