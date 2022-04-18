How Lithuania cut its ties to ‘toxic’ Russian gas

Press play to hearken to this text

Twelve years in the past, Lithuanian firm administrator Rokas Masiulis was handed a brand new job with an bold goal: finish his nation’s reliance on Russian gasoline.

In his new submit as head of Klaipėdos Nafta, a state-controlled oil terminal operator, Masiulis was to supervise the commissioning and supply into service of a floating liquefied pure gasoline (LNG) terminal off Lithuania’s Baltic coast

The ship — which was named Independence and went into service in 2014 — was constructed to make sure Lithuanian customers may nonetheless get gasoline even when political relations with Russia soured to such an extent that provides from the east needed to be switched off.

Earlier this month, because the brutality of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine turned ever clearer, Lithuania’s authorities flipped that swap, announcing that it had turn out to be the primary European nation to cease all imports of “toxic” Russian gasoline. The Independence proved its price and Lithuania’s gasoline provides remained secure.

“I was excited about the Independence project when we took it on, but I couldn’t imagine how big a deal it would ultimately be,” mentioned Masiulis, who went on to be Lithuania’s power and transport minister and as of late runs a state-controlled electrical energy grid supervisor.

Useful case research

Reducing Russia’s profitable gasoline provides to the West is a key problem dealing with European leaders as they develop their response to Moscow’s assault on Ukraine and search to sap the Kremlin’s struggle chest.

“Years ago my country made decisions that today allow us with no pain to break energy ties with the agressor. If we can do it, the rest of Europe can do it too!” tweeted Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. The nation additionally mentioned it should cease shopping for Russian oil, though it stays related to the Russian electrical energy grid.

A selected focus is Germany, Europe’s industrial powerhouse, which generates round 15 % of its electrical energy from gasoline, and which sources about half of its gasoline from Russia.

German Climate and Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said it should take till 2024 for Germany to wean itself off Russian gasoline, leaving lawmakers in Kyiv more and more annoyed.

“As long as the West continues buying Russian gas or oil, it is supporting Ukraine with one hand, while supporting the Russian war machine with the other hand,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters in Brussels in early April.

“We don’t understand how you can make money out of blood,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the BBC.

Lithuania’s Independence, a so-called Floating Storage Regasification Unit, or FSRU, may provide a helpful case research for these seeking to pivot away from Russian gasoline. LNG is pumped onto the vessel from a transport ship the place it’s turned again into gasoline to be used or storage.

FSRU methods might be constructed comparatively shortly — undertaking lengths are estimated at between one and three years — and usually require fewer planning permits than a everlasting land-based equal. They might be moved from place to put and swapped out for greater or smaller items as wanted with comparative ease.

Importantly, additionally they permit a rustic to select and select the place its LNG provides come from: Lithuania presently sources a lot of its LNG from Norway, the U.S. and Qatar.

FSRU tasks are seen nearly as good options for smaller nations like Lithuania, which consumes round 2 billion cubic meters (bcm) to three bcm of gasoline per 12 months, mentioned Zongqiang Luo, a gasoline market analyst with Norway-based consultancy Rystad Energy. Lithuania bought a couple of quarter of its gasoline from Russia final 12 months.

For a rustic like Germany, which wants round 90 bcm a 12 months, such a system may nonetheless be helpful as a part of a broader set of options which may additionally embody gasoline piped from Norwegian and Dutch gasoline fields, in addition to energy-saving measures.

Italy, the Netherlands, and Estonia have mentioned they’re taking a look at FSRU tasks, whereas Berlin is planning three such items which may ship 27 bcm of gasoline a 12 months.

Habeck visited Qatar not too long ago to debate LNG provides.

“This can work,” he told broadcaster DW after the go to.

Latvia and Estonia additionally mentioned they’re going to finish Russian gasoline imports. The area is not but related to the EU-wide gasoline grid, one thing that can occur in May when a connector to Poland is partially accomplished.

Although Lithuania not buys Russian gasoline for home consumption, Russian gasoline nonetheless flows by way of its pipeline community to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

Troubled historical past

Tensions between Russia and Lithuania over power provides date again to the early Nineteen Nineties, when each nations have been looking for to rebuild their economies after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In the winter of 1992, in one among a collection of makes an attempt to use political strain to Vilnius, Russian President Boris Yeltsin stopped oil provides to its Baltic neighbor after cost disputes.

In the years that adopted, Vilnius accused Russian gasoline big Gazprom of abusing its monopoly place by charging Lithuanian clients inflated costs.

Lithuania finally lost a long-running compensation case in a Stockholm court docket over that declare, however on the similar time, the Baltic state’s management was devising one other strategy to wrest again energy from Gazprom: the Independence undertaking.

In 2010, former Energy Minister Arvydas Sekmokas known as Masiulis to his workplace on the tree-lined Gedimino Avenue within the capital Vilnius and provided him the highest job at Klaipėdos Nafta, which he accepted.

Lithuania’s contract with Gazprom was set to run out in 2015 and Masiulis understood that by that point, a brand new FSRU unit needed to be moored and able to go in Klaipėda harbor.

Masiulis started sounding out corporations with the know-how to supply an FSRU vessel.

In early 2012, Norway-based Hoegh LNG introduced it had gained the Lithuanian contract and it tasked South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai to get to work on the Independence.

A raft of specialist equipment, together with a regasification system from China and a docking system from Denmark, have been additionally commissioned for the $330 million undertaking. In Lithuania itself, private and non-private sector gamers have been being pushed onerous to make sure the undertaking met its deadline, fast-tracking choices and dealing lengthy hours.

The tempo continued till October 27, 2014 when the Independence lastly drew alongside its new jetty in Klaipėda to be met by Masiulis, who had been made power minister a month earlier by then-President Dalia Grybauskaitė, a staunch supporter of the undertaking.

“We are now an energy-secure state,” she mentioned.

As the gasoline from the ship started to circulation, lawmakers in Vilnius famous a secondary profit that they had not banked on.

As properly as offering them with higher power safety, the brand new competitors from the Independence additionally pushed Gazprom into dropping the value of the gasoline it piped to Lithuania by a couple of fifth.

“It was both a political and economic win,” Masiulis mentioned.