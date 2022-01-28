How many Britons in EU acquired post-Brexit residency and how many were refused?

The numbers have been specified by the newest report by the joint EU/UK Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights, which was set as much as maintain a examine on whether or not the Citizen’s Rights side of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement was being correctly enforced.

In whole some 497,100 Britons within the EU out of an estimated 1.093 million have acquired a post-Brexit residence standing – though this doesn’t inform the complete story as a result of Britons residing in lots of EU nations haven’t been obliged to use for a submit Brexit residence allow.

EU nations may select whether or not to grant post-Brexit residence standing beneath a constitutive system (candidates needed to apply on to authorities companies to be awarded residence standing), or a declaratory system (candidates’ rights weren’t depending on a authorities choice).

The numbers present the variety of British residents who utilized for post-Brexit residency permits in these nations the place it was compulsory to take action, what number of have been efficiently granted it and a quantity for what number of have been rejected.

Out of 289,900 Britons residing in nations that obliged them to acquire a residence allow some 258, 400 efficiently acquired it.

In France it was initially estimated that there have been 148,000 Britons who have been anticipated to use for post-Brexit residency standing, however in the long run French authorities obtained over 165,000 functions, as proven within the desk beneath.

Out of those 165,400 functions all however 500 have been concluded with 105,600 being awarded everlasting residence, (as a result of they’d lived in France longer than 5 years previous to Brexit) and 46,700 non-permanent residence (beneath 5 years of residence pre-Brexit). The figures additionally present 3,500 functions have been refused, 9,100 have been withdrawn and several other hundred “incomplete.”

When it involves the refusals that determine additionally consists of an unknown variety of duplicate functions so it’s unclear simply what number of Britons have been really refused residency – anecdotal proof advised {that a} important variety of folks made two functions – both in confusion when the applying system modified or after ready for months for a reply.

Campaign teams have beforehand mentioned they imagine the variety of folks really refused to be very low and primarily as a consequence of having a severe felony document.

Elsewhere the Swedish Migration Agency obtained 12,700 functions for post-Brexit residence standing earlier than the deadline on December thirty first 2021. Of these, 9,900 had been concluded by January twenty fourth 2022, when the European Commission’s report was revealed.

Of the 9,900 concluded functions, 1,100 have been rejected (figures are rounded to the closest 100 aside from numbers beneath 500). This represents a rejection price of simply over 11 p.c. This consists of 149 functions which have been rejected as being incomplete.

In Denmark round 250 functions have been rejected out of 18,100 functions. In Austria there was no knowledge accessible for the variety of refused permits however 8,400 UK residents efficiently acquired post-Brexit standing.

Table exhibits the variety of functions for post-Brexit residence standing in constitutive nations. (Joint report on residence rights)

Jane Golding Chair of the British in Europe marketing campaign group, instructed The Local: “We don’t know anything about whether the figure given includes people who successfully reapplied at a second attempt. I would presume not, as people who were refused would appeal, not apply again, so I’m not sure why there would be a second application. We only know what it says in the table.”

The desk exhibits the outcomes for a brand new residence standing in constitutive methods. (Joint report on residence rights)

Numbers decrease than estimates

In most EU nations that carried out a constitutive system the variety of functions was just like the estimated variety of British nationals who would apply. However in Belgium solely half of the estimated 18,000 British nationals residing within the nation acquired a post-Brexit residence allow while France was the one nation that obtained extra functions (165,000) in comparison with the estimated variety of candidates.

“It’s not surprising that France is the outlier,” says Jane Golding. “There isn’t any obligatory registration system in France for EU residents and it was the one nation wherein British residents within the EU weren’t systematically registered.

“This accounts for why the estimated numbers might have been wrong and so, as in the UK as regards EU citizens in the UK, there turned out to be more UK citizens in France than estimated.”

As the desk beneath exhibits, the variations are extra marked in declarative nations the place Britons weren’t obliged to use for a post-Brexit allow. In many nations, like Spain and Italy, they’ve nevertheless been inspired to use for a submit Brexit residence doc.

In Spain, out of an estimated 430,000 British residents solely 187,000 have acquired the brand new doc. In Italy the determine is 12,900 out of an estimated 33,800 British residents.

Golding says there are numerous causes for the shortfall together with a lack of awareness for British residents in a few of these nations, the shortage of a tough deadline for functions in addition to the very fact many could also be so effectively built-in that they weren’t conscious they wanted to do something. Many others might also have utilized for citizenship of the nation and therefor didn’t want to use for the Brexit doc.

“For example, Germany used to have over 100,000 UK citizens, but given the large number who have taken dual citizenship, the estimated number is now 85,100,” she mentioned.

In Spain many British residents already had pre-Brexit residence playing cards and haven’t been obliged to trade.

As the desk beneath exhibits only a few residence in declarative nations have been refused the Brexit doc other than in Spain the place some 3,400 have been rejected. Again it’s unclear whether or not this determine consists of duplicate functions that have been later profitable.

In Italy solely 2 functions have been formally rejected.

In the newest joint UK/EU committee assembly on citizen rights, British representatives raised issues “relating to evidencing status in declaratory Member States and emphasised the need for clear guidance”. It additionally raised studies that “UK nationals continue to experience difficulties when seeking to access benefits and services”.

“The UK also expressed concern at the lack of detail around late residency application policies in constitutive member states,” the assertion mentioned.