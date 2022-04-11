Europe

How Marine Le Pen has changed since losing the 2017 presidential election

Le Pen, 53, is at present a member of the French National Assembly representing Calais, the town on the coast close to the UK that has struggled to cope with migrants heading to Britain.

She is greatest often known as a member of the French far-right’s first household. Her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, based the National Front in 1972, a political occasion lengthy seen as racist and anti-Semitic. When the youthful Le Pen took the reins from her father as occasion chief in 2011, she tried to rebrand the National Front as extra mainstream — going so far as expelling her father from the political occasion he based after he repeated his claim that the Nazi gas chambers had been but a detail of history.
Le Pen does, nonetheless, shares her father’s views on immigration. In her failed marketing campaign towards Macron, she tried to place herself as a French Donald Trump, claiming to signify the forgotten French working lessons who’ve suffered within the wake of globalization and technological progress.

But her financial nationalist stance, views on immigration, euroskepticism and positions on Islam in France — she needs to make it unlawful for girls to put on headscarves in public — proved unpopular among the many French citizens, as she was thrashed in her first contest towards Macron.

While “stopping uncontrolled immigration” and “eradicating Islamist ideologies” stay her platform’s prime two priorities, Le Pen has sought to broaden her attraction.

In the weeks main as much as the primary spherical of the election, Le Pen campaigned onerous on pocketbook points, usually starting interviews and media appearances by explaining to voters how she would assist them address inflation and rising gas costs, prime points for the French public.

The technique seems to have labored. Le Pen polled much better within the 2022 first spherical than she did 5 years in the past, and surveys from pollster IFOP have urged {that a} Macron-Le Pen runoff might be as shut as 53% to 47% in favor of the incumbent.

But a few of Le Pen’s different political positions may come again to hang-out her within the runoff because of the battle in Ukraine. She has lengthy been a vocal admirer of Vladimir Putin, the Russian strongman who has turn into a pariah within the West because of the Kremlin’s choice to assault its neighbor. Le Pen visited the Russian strongman during her 2017 campaign for president, however this time round, she was pressured to scrap a leaflet with a photograph of her and Putin from that journey after the invasion.
Her earlier aversion to NATO — Le Pen’s 2017 campaign platform included pulling France from the alliance — may be a legal responsibility. Recent polling from IFOP reveals that 67% of the French public don’t imagine France ought to depart NATO.

CNN's Melissa Bell and Joseph Ataman contributed to this report



