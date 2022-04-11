How Marine Le Pen has changed since losing the 2017 presidential election

Le Pen, 53, is at present a member of the French National Assembly representing Calais, the town on the coast close to the UK that has struggled to cope with migrants heading to Britain.

She is greatest often known as a member of the French far-right’s first household. Her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, based the National Front in 1972, a political occasion lengthy seen as racist and anti-Semitic. When the youthful Le Pen took the reins from her father as occasion chief in 2011, she tried to rebrand the National Front as extra mainstream — going so far as expelling her father from the political occasion he based after he repeated his claim that the Nazi gas chambers had been but a detail of history

Le Pen does, nonetheless, shares her father’s views on immigration. In her failed marketing campaign towards Macron, she tried to place herself as a French Donald Trump , claiming to signify the forgotten French working lessons who’ve suffered within the wake of globalization and technological progress.

But her financial nationalist stance, views on immigration, euroskepticism and positions on Islam in France — she needs to make it unlawful for girls to put on headscarves in public — proved unpopular among the many French citizens, as she was thrashed in her first contest towards Macron.