How Marine Le Pen has changed since losing the 2017 presidential election
Le Pen, 53, is at present a member of the French National Assembly representing Calais, the town on the coast close to the UK that has struggled to cope with migrants heading to Britain.
But her financial nationalist stance, views on immigration, euroskepticism and positions on Islam in France — she needs to make it unlawful for girls to put on headscarves in public — proved unpopular among the many French citizens, as she was thrashed in her first contest towards Macron.
While “stopping uncontrolled immigration” and “eradicating Islamist ideologies” stay her platform’s prime two priorities, Le Pen has sought to broaden her attraction.
In the weeks main as much as the primary spherical of the election, Le Pen campaigned onerous on pocketbook points, usually starting interviews and media appearances by explaining to voters how she would assist them address inflation and rising gas costs, prime points for the French public.
The technique seems to have labored. Le Pen polled much better within the 2022 first spherical than she did 5 years in the past, and surveys from pollster IFOP have urged {that a} Macron-Le Pen runoff might be as shut as 53% to 47% in favor of the incumbent.