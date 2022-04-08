toggle caption Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

When the invasion of Ukraine began, singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk minimize his U.S. tour brief, returned dwelling and took up arms to defend his homeland.

Just a few days later, the Boombox singer posted a clip on Instagram that confirmed him in navy fatigues, a New York Yankees baseball cap and a rifle performing “The Red Viburnum In The Meadow,” a Ukrainian protest tune written throughout World War I.

“A little motivation from the leader of the group ‘Boombox’ Andriy Khlyvnyuk,” he wrote.

Now, rock legends Pink Floyd have taken Khlyvnyuk’s vocals and composed a charity single round it — the band’s first new unique music since 1994’s “Division Bell.”

The monitor, “Hey Hey Rise Up,” options 90 seconds of David Gilmour’s string-bending solo, and Floyd drummer Nick Mason. (Needless to say, estranged bassist Roger Waters is noticeably absent.)

The title references the final line of the protest tune: “Hey hey, rise up and rejoice.”

How the tune happened

“We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world’s major powers,” Gilmour, who has a Ukrainian daughter-in-law and grandchildren, said in a statement on the band’s web site.

“Then I saw this incredible video on Instagram, where he stands in a square in Kyiv with this beautiful gold-domed church and sings in the silence of a city with no traffic or background noise because of the war,” the assertion added. “It was a powerful moment that made me want to put it to music.”

Gilmour mentioned he spoke to Khlyvnyuk, who’s recovering from a shrapnel harm, and performed him a snippet.

“He gave me his blessing,” Gilmour mentioned.

The proceeds from the only will go to Ukrainian humanitarian reduction, the band mentioned.