“How Much More Carnage…”: Biden Urges Ban On Assault Weapons After Mass Shootings
Washington:
US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged lawmakers to ban privately owned assault weapons and excessive capability magazines with a purpose to curb the mass shootings plaguing the nation.
“How much more carnage are we willing to accept?” Biden requested in a main time tv broadcast from the White House, saying that wanting a ban the age for buying such weapons must be raised from 18 to 21.
