“How Much More Carnage…”: Biden Urges Ban On Assault Weapons After Mass Shootings

Joe Biden additionally known as Republican senators’ refusal to enact gun legal guidelines ‘unconscionable’.

Washington:

US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged lawmakers to ban privately owned assault weapons and excessive capability magazines with a purpose to curb the mass shootings plaguing the nation.

“How much more carnage are we willing to accept?” Biden requested in a main time tv broadcast from the White House, saying that wanting a ban the age for buying such weapons must be raised from 18 to 21.

