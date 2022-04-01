How non-profit organisation Father A Nation is combatting GBV one tavern at a time | News24

Father A Nation (FAN) addresses gender-based violence and crime by equipping males to be nation builders.

Zizipho Mtwesi is the nationwide coordinator of the organisation.

Mtwesi says it’s his calling to remind males concerning the small position FAN performs to attempt to fight GBV.

The 29-year-old Mtwesi was born within the Eastern Cape city of KwaBhaca (previously generally known as Mount Frere), grew up in a village known as Dangwana, and went to a boarding faculty in Pietermaritzburg.

Mtwesi joined Father A Nation firstly of 2019, the place he believed he had discovered his calling.

My ardour lies in altering lives; it brings me nice pleasure seeing folks, particularly males, open their minds and hearts and alter their perspective.

In March, Mtwesi and beverage model Carling Black Label’s #NoExcuse marketing campaign unveiled the “Bridal Armour” wedding ceremony robe on the Executive Bottles Store tavern in Alexandra.

This initiative plans to provide these talks at taverns throughout the nation to males of varied ages.

“FAN has a national footprint, and we hope to reach over one million men by the end of 2023. The scourge of GBV affects us all, so we hope to reach as many communities as possible,” says Mtwesi.

The Bride Armour robe was created final yr and shaped a part of ongoing outreach efforts to stem intimate accomplice violence by the #NoExcuse motion.

According to the organisation, the costume is a metaphoric description of a costume made to guard totally different components of a lady’s physique the place violence will be perpetuated.

Mtwesi explains that the lads who went to the tavern on a random “phuza (drinking) Thursday” obtained greater than their common drink, and left with a message that might change their lives and the lives of their companions.

“Although I have spoken at many other events on GBV, speaking in Alex was both interesting and amazing. It allowed me to dig deeper into my understanding and observations.

“What amazed me concerning the costume is that it felt like one thing I’ve by no means seen and touched earlier than, and but it gave my engagement with the lads on the tavern an fascinating depth. It allowed the lads to see how girls have to guard themselves from bodily violence, particularly from their intimate companions, somebody they need to least count on violence from – their husband, boyfriend, neighbour and even pals.”

The reception of this unveiling was a wake-up name to the neighborhood.

“In a way it made it very actual to them. Many remarked that they would not need to see their daughters or sister sporting a marriage robe with armour. This allowed me to dig a bit of deeper when participating them across the ranges of GBV of their communities, friendships circles and houses.

“I stressed to them that the levels of GBV in this country have become so bad that many women have no choice but to take up armour because they don’t feel safe in their own homes,” he informed News24.

According to Mtwesi, a petition was signed to be given to the Department of Home Affairs to take motion towards intimate accomplice violence (IPV) by amending the marriage vows accepted by the division.

“The sad reality in South Africa is that many marriages end in tragedy. For many women, marriage is not a fairy tale. Her life becomes a nightmare. That’s why we’re here today, to talk openly, honestly, about Intimate Partner Violence. Women are more likely to be abused, raped by their long-term partners than anyone else. Brothers, we can’t let this continue,” mentioned Mtwesi.

