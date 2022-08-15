How not to fill out your tax return

A Melbourne tax agent concerned in severe misconduct has been slapped with a three-year ban in a lesson in what you received’t get away with at tax time.

In a warning to these anticipating to sneak by a number of tax hacks, agent Gregory Kennedy has been booted from the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) for a “breathtaking” disregard for his tax obligations.

Mr Kennedy, who claimed he was too busy to type out his figures as he was served up tax evasion and false invoicing fees, has been slammed by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) for his behaviour.

“His self-important defence of bad behaviour reflects a startling lack of insight into the egregious nature of his conduct,” AAT deputy president Bernard McCabe stated.

The TPB stated the tax agent’s dodgy conduct was “serious, multifaceted and extended over a long period of time”.

Previously prosecuted for non-lodgement points, Mr Kennedy failed this time to satisfy private tax obligations on a number of fronts, together with on behalf of associated entities.

Along with tax evasion schemes and sham invoicing, Mr Kennedy additionally made false declarations to the Board and acted in contravention of the companies regulation, by appearing as a entrance for a bankrupt shadow director, says the TPB.

Camera Icon The ATO has dished out over $76m in fines since 2013 to these committing tax crimes. Steve Tanner Credit: Supplied

For the 2020-2021 monetary 12 months, there was a 70 per cent decline in ATO profitable prosecutions, dropping from 641 in 2019-2020 to 198 the next 12 months. The ATO places the decline all the way down to an incapability to prosecute attributable to Covid-19 well being tips.

Since 2013, over $1.3m in reparation orders and over $76m had been handed out in fines by the ATO.

Some of the commonest tax crime offences embrace failing to lodge tax returns, submitting false work-related bills, failing to report money earnings, falsely claiming refunds and advantages which you aren’t entitled to and utilizing complicated, offshore secrecy preparations.

TPB chair Ian Klug stated the neighborhood has no tolerance for shady tax brokers.

“The community has no tolerance for tax practitioners who are dishonest, who fail to address their own tax obligations and who are involved in sham tax evasion or potential corporate law transgressions,” he stated.

“These egregious tax practitioners will be banned, by deregistration and exclusion for a suitable period, which reflect the most serious sanctions under the law.”

He is advising Australians who know of any tax practitioner partaking in misconduct to get in contact with the TPB.