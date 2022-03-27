How obesity affects the chances of complications during pregnancy

Endocrinologist Associate Professor Sarah Glastras, who led the research, stated she hoped the findings inspired ladies dwelling with weight problems to consider decreasing their weight earlier than attempting to fall pregnant.

“You’re not only putting your health at risk, but this research shows that you’re putting a lot of risk on the unborn child as well,” she stated. “We, as women, need to be fully informed, so we can make the very best choices before planning to have a child.”

After two years of pandemic restrictions, Australia may very well be dealing with an weight problems wake-up name, stated Associate Professor Sof Andrikopoulos, CEO of the Australian Diabetes Society and head of the biology and metabolism analysis group on the University of Melbourne.

“The lockdowns have increased people staying at home, eating less well and not exercising as much, and people haven’t been to the GP where weight might be monitored,” he stated, noting bariatric surgical procedure had additionally been disrupted by elective surgical procedure restrictions.

Dr Andrikopoulos stated the research, which he was not concerned with, confirmed comparable outcomes to different obesity-related circumstances.