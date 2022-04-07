How Pat Cummins hit an IPL record 14-ball fifty

On a pitch that posed issues to each different batter, and in a chase that had simply obtained tense, Pat Cummins walked out and produced an innings for the ages. The Kolkata Knight Riders allrounder hammered an unbeaten 56 off simply 15 balls to completely stun the Mumbai Indians. Here is a snapshot of the chaos

Andre Russell has simply been dismissed. The rating is 101 for five. The goal is 162

Knight Riders want 47 off 36

Pat Cummins’ 14th over•Getty Images

Knight Riders want 35 off 30

Pat Cummins’ fifteenth over•ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Mumbai undergo their third straight lack of IPL 2022. Daniel Sams data the third-most costly over (35) in IPL historical past. Knight Riders leap into the highest spot on the factors desk.