How period tracking apps and data privacy fit into a post-Roe v. Wade climate

toggle caption Rapeepong Puttakumwong/Getty Images

Rapeepong Puttakumwong/Getty Images

In the wake of the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion that may overturn Roe v. Wade, privateness consultants are more and more involved about how information collected from period-tracking apps, amongst different purposes, may doubtlessly be used to penalize anybody searching for or contemplating an abortion.

Millions of individuals use apps to assist observe their menstrual cycles. Flo, which payments itself as the preferred interval and cycle monitoring app, has amassed 43 million energetic customers. Another app, Clue, claims 12 million month-to-month energetic customers.

The private well being information saved in these apps is among the many most intimate varieties of info an individual can share. And it can be telling. The apps can present when their interval stops and begins and when a being pregnant stops and begins.

That has privateness consultants on edge, as a result of if abortion is ever criminalized, this information — whether or not subpoenaed or bought to a 3rd celebration — might be used to recommend that somebody has had or is contemplating an abortion.

“We’re very concerned in a lot of advocacy spaces about what happens when private corporations or the government can gain access to deeply sensitive data about people’s lives and activities,” says Lydia X. Z. Brown, a coverage counsel with the Privacy and Data Project on the Center for Democracy and Technology. “Especially when that data could put people in vulnerable and marginalized communities at risk for actual harm.”

At least 26 states are “certain or likely” to ban abortions if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, based on the Guttmacher Institute, a analysis group that helps abortion rights.

But some states have signaled an curiosity to go additional. Two days after the leaked Supreme Court opinion was first reported by Politico, lawmakers in Louisiana advanced a bill that may classify abortion as a murder.

It’s extra than simply interval apps

Evan Greer, director of the digital rights advocacy group Fight for the Future, says interval apps aren’t the one methods know-how can be utilized to attach somebody to an abortion. If somebody is sitting within the ready room of a clinic that gives abortion providers and is taking part in a sport on their telephone, that app could be gathering location information, she says.

“Any app that is collecting sensitive information about your health or your body should be given an additional level of scrutiny,” Greer says.

Search histories may be figuring out, says Brown. Activist teams — no matter what they’re advocating for — would possibly attempt to buy a dataset that may present the place folks have been trying to find info associated to abortion.

That info might be used for predatory promoting, based on Brown, nevertheless it may additionally provide a means for personal residents to report one other particular person for searching for an abortion. This might be particularly dangerous in Texas, they added, given the state’s controversial new abortion legislation known as SB 8.

The legislation bans abortion as quickly as cardiac exercise is detectable — usually round six weeks. It additionally empowers non-public residents to implement the ban by means of funds of at the very least $10,000 for anybody who efficiently sues an abortion supplier.

“Anybody could get their hands on this data by simply purchasing it from a company that is already collecting it,” Brown says.

Sharing information from apps is not unprecedented

It’s not unusual for apps to cooperate with legislation enforcement throughout legal investigations — oftentimes round little one exploitative imagery particularly. If abortion is criminalized, consultants say period-tracking information may turn out to be a goal for investigators.

All of which makes an app’s privateness insurance policies particularly vital, however with regards to privateness, these insurance policies might be obscure and in flux, based on Andrea Ford, a analysis fellow on the University of Edinburgh.

“It becomes really muddy when you get into abortion,” Ford says. “If that [were to become] illegal in certain places, does that transcend the right to privacy that is written into the contracts in the way that child trafficking would?”

The Flo app has come beneath hearth for sharing information earlier than.

Last 12 months, the Federal Trade Commission reached a settlement with the favored fertility and period-tracking app amid allegations that it misled customers concerning the disclosure of their private well being information. The settlement adopted a 2019 Wall Street Journal investigation that discovered the app knowledgeable Facebook when a person was having their interval or in the event that they knowledgeable the app that they meant to get pregnant.

Under the settlement, the FTC stated Flo should endure an unbiased evaluation of its privateness coverage and acquire person permissions earlier than sharing private well being info. Flo did not admit any wrongdoing as a part of the settlement.

In a press release to NPR, the corporate stated it “firmly believes women’s health data should be held with the utmost privacy and care at all times, which is why we do not share health data with any third party.”

The firm added that an exterior, unbiased privateness audit accomplished in March “confirmed there are no gaps or weaknesses in our privacy practices.”

In a press release to NPR, period-tracking app Clue stated “any data you track in Clue about pregnancies, pregnancy loss or abortion, is kept private and safe.” As a European firm, the corporate stated it’s obligated to use “special protections” to reproductive well being information, per European legislation.

Despite such pledges, Jason Hong, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Computer Science, cautions that the info a person inputs right into a period-tracking app may attain far past the telephone or the app they’re utilizing.

“It’s really hard to understand how your data is being used and where it’s being shared because it could be many many third parties, and those third parties can also resell to other third parties,” Hong says. “Your data could actually be all over the network at this point. And it’s really hard to track what’s going on.”

OK, however ought to I delete the app?

For these second-guessing their period-tracking app, Ford says there is a threat vs. comfort calculation that is totally different for every person. It relies upon largely on the place you reside and what the legal guidelines are.

“If I lived in a state where abortion was actively being criminalized, I would not use a period tracker — that’s for sure,” she says.

But for many who select to log their information on-line, there could be some choices that are not as dangerous. Ford says that apps constructed with a nonprofit mannequin may provide extra privateness.

Hong says paid apps might be higher as a result of they’re much less more likely to observe customers, since they needn’t acquire promoting information. Hong additionally suggested customers to learn Apple’s privateness vitamin labels, that are designed to indicate customers how their information is utilized in easier phrases.

Apps that retailer information domestically are additionally preferable, Greer defined, as a result of when information is saved domestically, the person owns it — not the corporate.

If police are all for information saved on a person’s system, they would want a warrant, which has a “much higher legal bar” than a subpoena, Greer says. But if the info is within the cloud and owned by an organization, a subpoena can be essential to entry the info.

Ford says probably the most safe choice would possibly simply be probably the most old school: monitoring your cycle on paper.

“If you want to be safe, use a paper calendar.”