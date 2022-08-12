How police have made it easier to find missing people

More than 140 individuals residing with dementia have been discovered this 12 months after they have been reported as lacking by their households because of the Safe and Found database developed by the WA Police and MedicAlert Foundation.

The database, which has been in operation for 12 months, helps police to rapidly find weak individuals residing with dementia, autism or a cognitive impairment that will increase their probabilities of turning into misplaced.

So far this 12 months, there have been greater than 140 searches for misplaced individuals residing with dementia and police anticipate this might attain as many as 200 by the top of 2022.

In 2017, police performed 46 land searches and by 2020 that quantity elevated to 78 searches earlier than surging to 170 the following 12 months.

By gaining access to info corresponding to ‘lost person behaviour’ or a current picture of the lacking individual improves authorities’ probabilities of discovering the lacking individual.

In May, 78-year-old Maxine Brown went lacking from her residence in Margaret River sparking a determined police search as household and pals grew to become involved for her welfare.

She was discovered secure and sound, however chilly and alone hiding in dense bushland.

After a reunion along with her household in hospital, police launched body-worn digital camera footage displaying the second officers stumbled throughout her “leaning against a tree”.

In the darkness with the solar solely simply starting to rise, an officer is heard chatting with Ms Brown saying, “You OK? We’ve been looking for you all night, how’d you manage to get all the way over here?”

Ms Brown’s daughter Jane praised the “amazing response” from police and was “immensely grateful”.

Specialist and assist providers assistant commissioner Paul Steel stated the initiative was making an actual distinction to the neighborhood.

“When Inspector Steve Scott first raised this as an idea there were several challenges he faced to turn an idea into a reality,” he stated.

“Some of those challenges related to technology, some related to finding the right people who could share the same vision — but he persisted and what he has achieved with his team is a testament to his dedication and commitment to policing and to the community”

Police minister Paul Papalia stated the Safe and Found initiative put WA forward of the nation.

“I also encourage the community to continue to get behind this initiative and register a family member if they are at high risk of going missing for any reason,” he stated.

According to Dementia Australia, there are 46 000 individuals in WA residing with all types of dementia.

Families and carers can discover extra info concerning the Safe & Found WA initiative by visiting this link.