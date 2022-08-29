How police took down ‘hard to kill’ bikie Tarek Zahed

The dramatic techniques matched “the risk that this person potentially would cause to the public”, he stated.

Zahed “was non-compliant at the best of times, he was definitely non-compliant yesterday. Those beanbag rounds had to be used to get into the car to drag him out, handcuff him and put him on the footpath to have him safely arrested.”

Following the arrest, Zahed was taken to Surry Hills police station and charged with the homicide of 29-year-old Youssef Assoum, who was discovered with a gunshot to the leg and a number of stab wounds to the top within the early hours of December 11, 2014.

Zahed was additionally charged with kidnapping in firm with intent to commit a severe indictable offence.