How police took down ‘hard to kill’ bikie Tarek Zahed
The dramatic techniques matched “the risk that this person potentially would cause to the public”, he stated.
Zahed “was non-compliant at the best of times, he was definitely non-compliant yesterday. Those beanbag rounds had to be used to get into the car to drag him out, handcuff him and put him on the footpath to have him safely arrested.”
Following the arrest, Zahed was taken to Surry Hills police station and charged with the homicide of 29-year-old Youssef Assoum, who was discovered with a gunshot to the leg and a number of stab wounds to the top within the early hours of December 11, 2014.
Zahed was additionally charged with kidnapping in firm with intent to commit a severe indictable offence.
Doherty stated police would allege Zahed “actively” participated within the homicide, however wouldn’t touch upon the motive besides to say “it’s an organised crime related murder”.
The investigation is ongoing and police are assured others concerned within the alleged homicide may also be charged, he stated.
There is nothing to counsel the tried hit on Zahed and his brother was linked to the homicide of Assoum, Doherty stated.
But he stated investigations underneath Taskforce Erebus, established within the wake of the assault on the Zaheds, and the murders of crime determine Mahmoud ‘Brownie’ Ahmad in April and his nephew Rami Iskander in May, are making progress.
As Doherty was talking, Zahed’s case got here earlier than Downing Centre Local Court. The accused killer didn’t seem on display or apply for bail, however his lawyer Yasmine Jomaa indicated she’s going to apply for his launch subsequent month.
The police prosecutor sought an eight-week adjournment for the transient of proof to be served on the accused. The matter is because of return to court docket on October 24.
