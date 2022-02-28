How Putin made the EU great again

Press play to hearken to this text

BERLIN — Vladimir Putin simply achieved the unattainable: real European unity.

The Russian president’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has united Europe and the transatlantic sphere like nothing because the fall of the Berlin Wall, as even his erstwhile allies on the Continent deserted him over the weekend.

From Sofia to Stockholm, Europe’s inside divisions over methods to react to Putin’s aggression have melted away in latest days because the historic dimensions of the invasion — the best problem to the West’s safety structure in a long time — sank in.

As photos of Russian tanks rolling over the Ukrainian border and households huddled in subway stations crammed the airwaves, considerations in nationwide capitals concerning the native affect of more durable measures, resembling barring Russian banks from SWIFT (a linchpin of the worldwide interbank fee infrastructure), gave strategy to a shared resolve to do no matter it takes to halt Putin in his tracks.

Faced with the chilly actuality of what the invasion means not only for Ukraine, but in addition for the safety structure throughout Europe, parochial objections, whether or not Italy’s want to maintain promoting luxurious items to Russians or Germany’s to take care of easy accessibility to Russian gasoline, evaporated.

Even Putin’s staunchest allies abandoned him, from Czech President Miloš Zeman to Hungary’s Viktor Orbán to French nationalist chief Marine Le Pen.

By Sunday, Europe had not solely agreed to impose sweeping monetary sanctions on Russia and Putin, however most international locations — together with impartial ones resembling Austria and Sweden — had closed their airspace to Russian planes or had been getting ready to take action. The EU even determined to ban Russian broadcaster RT, the Kremlin’s essential conduit for sending propaganda overseas.

“It is now absolutely necessary to proceed with further measures to isolate Russia,” Swedish EU Minister Hans Dahlgren advised Swedish radio.

The most dramatic shift, nonetheless, occurred in Germany, a rustic whose leaders pursued fruitless “dialogue” with Putin for years, regardless of loud warnings from allies who insisted he couldn’t be trusted.

Following Germany’s determination to indefinitely droop the operation of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Berlin buckled to strain from allies and agreed to take a more durable stance towards Russia throughout the board.

On Saturday, Germany dropped its resistance to suspending Russia from SWIFT and announced that it was additionally giving up its longstanding refusal to ship arms to Ukraine.

On Sunday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, marking nothing lower than probably the most dramatic political shift in trendy German historical past, outlined a sweeping reversal of the nation’s place on protection spending with the announcement of a €100 billion fund for brand spanking new weaponry that he stated would allow Berlin to meet its NATO spending commitments over the long run.

After years of dragging its toes on protection spending, Berlin dedicated to even transcend what its allies had been asking when it got here to investing within the Bundeswehr, the German military.

During a particular session of the German parliament, Scholz, a politician not recognized for hyperbole, left no query concerning the gravity of the occasions that prompted the shift, calling the Russian invasion “a turning point in the history of our Continent.”

Just two weeks in the past, some German leaders had been nonetheless downplaying the specter of the Russian transfer, dismissing incessant warnings from Washington and different quarters as hysteria. Senior German diplomats had even averted assembly with Andrij Melnyk, Ukraine’s outspoken ambassador to Germany, who had been attempting for months to persuade Berlin to drop its export ban on weaponry to his nation.

In a poignant second throughout Sunday’s parliamentary session, MPs gave Melnyk, who was seated within the Reichstag constructing’s VIP part, a standing ovation and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock personally thanked him for coming. Baerbock, whose Green occasion is rooted in pacifism, made no secret of how the occasions in Ukraine in latest days had pressured her to confront uncomfortable realities.

“That could be us in the subway tunnels, those could be our children,” she stated. “What’s happening in Europe right now has been unthinkable for someone of my generation.”

Putin’s warfare in Ukraine serves as a actuality test on different fronts as effectively.

That is very true of ambitions of so-called “strategic autonomy” for the EU — the concept that Europe might decouple itself from the U.S. on safety issues. If something, the Ukraine disaster will make Europe much more depending on the U.S. safety umbrella, a actuality that may also power Washington to reassess its ongoing strategic shift to focus extra on threats it sees emanating from China.

Even as occasions in Ukraine power the West to query its personal strategic and political shibboleths, it’s the man who set all of it in movement who’s more likely to expertise the rudest awakening. Putin clearly believed he might drive a wedge by means of Europe with the invasion — as he has carried out with success on different fronts over time.

But this time, as a substitute of dividing and ruling, the Russian chief has inadvertently created the best problem to his hegemony he has ever confronted — a united Continent.