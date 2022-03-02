How Rachel Siegel Became A Cryptocurrency Expert From Being A Simple School Teacher

Rachel Siegel based the platform Crypto Finally

Rachel Siegel is at the moment an enormous identify on this planet of cryptocurrency. The cryptocurrency influencer is the founding father of Crypto Finally, a platform the place she promotes and distributes her content material for mass adoption of the digital foreign money. Now, she earns earnings reaching the low seven-figure vary, based on a New York Post report. Siegel additionally has expertise as a manufacturing and advertising specialist with 12 years {of professional} expertise in movie, theatre, industrial and dwell occasions. She works in direction of the growth of the blockchain trade with out making it look drab.

Instead, she strives in direction of “mass adoption of common consumer culture through entertainment targeting millennial audiences”, based on her LinkedIn profile. Siegel is at the moment “a speaker and vocal advocate of the blockchain space”.

But Siegel had began from humble grounds. According to the New York Post report, she labored instead public faculty instructor in New York City.

Siegel additionally went to varsity for theatre. She claims in an announcement that she had no “serious technical knowledge” about cryptocurrency.

Things took a flip in 2017 when she was invited to the after-party of a cryptocurrency convention. After that celebration, Siegel determined to make her first funding within the foreign money.

Usually, she would make investments no matter remained from her patches. This would end in an funding of round $25 every week.

Now, owing to her earnings from her cryptocurrency investments, Siegel has left her aching job. She mentioned in an announcement, “It was scary at first to leave that income stream. But there’s so much opportunity in this space.”

Her platform Crypto Finally has over 85,000 international followers who help her at the moment. You can discover her video content material at YouTube, or observe her on Twitter and Instagram. She has now became a full-time cryptocurrency influencer.