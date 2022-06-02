How Sheryl Sandberg lost D.C.

Sandberg branded herself as the corporate’s feminist chief, aligning herself with social-justice causes and releasing the best-selling ebook “Lean In” about girls’s empowerment. And she was sometimes called the grownup within the room at Facebook as she dealt with the corporate’s public relations operation whereas constructing out its promoting enterprise.

But she confronted extreme criticism in D.C. beginning in 2016 as she confronted a whirlwind of scandals over the social media large’s position in spreading misinformation, failing to guard consumer information and offering a platform for organizers of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots final 12 months.

On the enterprise aspect, Sandberg performed a pivotal position in Facebook’s rise as a worthwhile social media large, serving to to broaden the corporate’s attain internationally. Since Sandberg joined the operation, Facebook grew from 500 to 77,800 workers and from 100 million to three billion lively customers by the tip of final 12 months, the corporate stated.

After she knowledgeable Zuckerberg of her resolution this weekend, the corporate stated, the 2 started engaged on a transition plan. Javier Olivan, the vice chairman of central merchandise, can be Meta’s subsequent COO, “assuming a more traditional role focused internally and operationally on integrated ads and business products.”

With Sandberg’s high-profile position alongside Zuckerberg, she was a well-recognized face of the corporate on Capitol Hill.

Sandberg testified earlier than Congress in 2018 about Russian misinformation in the course of the 2016 presidential election. And she visited Capitol Hill to discuss data privacy legislation in 2019.

But Sandberg was sidelined in recent years as Zuckerberg took extra management over the lobbying and public relations capabilities that she dealt with. And since 2018, senators have pulled in Zuckerberg himself to testify in entrance of Congress quite a few occasions, catapulting the beforehand shy and delinquent CEO into the limelight as a substitute of Sandberg.

Sandberg shrank from the highlight after the 2018 Definers scandal, throughout which she took partial duty for signing off on work by a Republican agency that implied senators have been hypocrites for criticizing Facebook and related anti-Facebook activists to billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

More lately, she confronted a wave of criticism when she denied that Jan. 6 protesters used Facebook to plan the violence on Capitol Hill. Evidence revealed in an array of court docket circumstances has since confirmed that Facebook performed a central position, serving as a community forum for many of the riot’s organizers.

Critics on Wednesday panned Sandberg’s tenure at Facebook and blamed her for Facebook’s relentless struggles with hate speech and misinformation on its platform.

“During Sheryl Sandberg’s 14-year tenure at Meta, the company’s social media platforms — Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — devolved into cesspools of disinformation, racism, misogyny, violent conspiracy theories, and alt-right organizing,” stated Angelo Carusone, president of progressive advocacy group Media Matters for America. “Sheryl Sandberg knew this was a problem, and — like CEO Mark Zuckerberg — she failed to act.”

Facebook has stated it takes motion towards hate speech and misinformation, however that it can not catch each harmful put up. The firm has employed 1000’s of individuals to work on content-related points over the previous few years and has established an oversight board to evaluation its selections.

In her Wednesday put up, Sandberg stated that she has labored to deal with the challenges that include social media’s rising affect throughout the globe.

“The debate around social media has changed beyond recognition since those early days,” she stated. “To say it hasn’t always been easy is an understatement. But it should be hard. The products we make have a huge impact, so we have the responsibility to build them in a way that protects privacy and keeps people safe.”

Sandberg thanked Zuckerberg, whom she known as a “true visionary and a caring leader,” for bringing her on to the corporate greater than a decade in the past. In the put up, she praised the expertise and dedication of her co-workers, whose achievements she stated she was “immensely proud of.”

Zuckerberg stated in his personal put up Wednesday that when Sandberg joined the corporate, he was 23 and stated he “barely knew anything about running a company.”

“She has taught me so much and she has been there for many of the important moments in my life, both personally and professionally,” Zuckerberg stated.

Meta stated Sandberg would give attention to her household and philanthropic work within the close to future. She is the founding father of the Sheryl Sandberg & Dave Goldberg Family Foundation, a nonprofit that companions with initiatives like LeanIn.Org, which helps girls obtain ambitions and firms construct inclusive workplaces.