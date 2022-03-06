How single Aussie mum of six found her success

As a sufferer of household violence earlier than being left to boost six younger children alone, this Aussie mum chased down a regulation diploma to vary her household’s life endlessly.

Willa Webb had the deck stacked towards her, however at 50-years-old she’s about to embark on a brand new life as a lawyer.

The single mum of six has just lately graduated with honours from her regulation diploma and expects to be admitted to the Supreme Court of Victoria in April.

It hasn’t been simple for the Bendigo-based mum. She studied and labored part-time since 2013 to make it occur and in addition battled breast most cancers in 2016.

Webb had skilled household violence earlier than her husband left, however being a single mum meant she needed to discover a option to help her youngsters, who have been aged two to fifteen on the time.

“Once I was safe, I thought about what I was going to do,” she mentioned. “This was my only chance to go to university. I worked alongside my degree. It started as a university internship in communications, then I started my own business doing grant writing and spent the last three years working in the women’s services network.

“Now I’m looking for a job as a junior lawyer.”

Working, finding out and elevating younger youngsters meant the older children pitched in and typically dinner was baked beans on toast quite than a cooked meal.

“I’m proud of what I’ve achieved,” Webb mentioned. “My children are accomplished, kind, community-minded and my 18-year old just started at La Trobe. I think I put university on the map for them.

“Now I need a junior lawyer role to make that degree worthwhile and bring home the dollars. I want to show my kids that all those late nights, when I wanted to snuggle on the couch with them but had to do assignments, that was all worthwhile.”

To assist make it occur, Webb turned to Fitted for Work. The charity helps deprived ladies discover work.

As properly as supplying her with high-quality company garments to put on to a job interview and to her new position, it helped along with her resume and gave her a confidence increase.

“I had a styling session over Zoom and they sent me hundreds of dollars’ worth of beautiful clothes, jewellery and makeup,” she mentioned. “A lot of it was new and I wouldn’t have been able to afford it.

“It makes me feel a lot more confident when applying for jobs. I’m looking for a supervising lawyer who will give me a go. I’ll be pretty good value, I have broad experience and I’m very keen to work.”

A Fitted for Work spokesperson mentioned its mission was to assist deprived ladies discover significant employment.

“We support women from a wide range of backgrounds, with various levels of educational and employment history,” the spokesperson mentioned. “We support women who have never finished high school and others that have PhDs. Disadvantage can affect any woman at any time for so many reasons.”

You can help Fitted for Work’s mission with a monetary donation by way of money or card at Coles check-outs. Clothing donations ought to go on to Fitted for Work.