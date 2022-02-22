How sister’s hobby shaped young chess wizard Praggnanandhaa’s life | Chess News – Times of India

CHENNAI: It was a interest acquired from his sister however R Praggnanandhaa made chess his life’s calling fairly early on, selecting up the nuances of the sport at an age when most youngsters are labeled as toddlers.All of three when he took to the game after his elder sister Vaishali was launched to it to wean her away from watching too many cartoon exhibits on TV, the at the moment 16 Praggnanandhaa is now the following large factor in Indian chess.

Touted because the one for the longer term when he grew to become an International Master on the tender age of 10 years and 9 months in 2016, Praggu, as he’s fondly referred to as by his pals and coaches, has made big strides and on Sunday he notched up the most important win of his profession by upstaging world primary Magnus Carlsen.

It was a particular feat contemplating that he’s solely the third Indian after the nice Viswanathan Anand and P Harikrishna to beat the Norwegian celebrity, who’s the reigning world champion.

For Praggnanandhaa, the journey started when life was a little bit of a blur for most kids.

His polio-afflicted financial institution worker father Rameshbabu and mom Nagalakshmi have been anxious that Vaishali was spending an excessive amount of time in entrance of the TV.

The intent behind introducing her to chess was to wean her away from her favorite cartoon exhibits.

Who would have identified that it will find yourself inspiring a wizard of the game at residence as Praggnanandhaa’s curiosity in Vaishali’s new interest grew to become his life’s calling.

“We had introduced Vaishali to chess so as to cut down on her TV viewing habits as a child. As it happened, the two children liked the game and decided to pursue it,” Rameshbabu recalled.

“We are happy the two were able to make it big in the sport. More importantly, we are delighted that they are enjoying themselves by playing the sport,” he stated.

Nagalakshmi is the one who accompanies the 2 to tournaments and he follows their video games from residence.

“Credit goes to my wife, who accompanies them to tournaments and is very supportive. She takes great care of the two,” he stated, acknowledging the function of their mom of their rise.

The 19-year-old Vaishali, who’s a Woman GM, stated her curiosity in chess intensified after she received a event and shortly her little brother too took a liking to the game.

“I used to watch a lot of cartoons when I was six years or so. My parents wanted to wean me away from being glued to the television set and enrolled me in chess and drawing classes,” she remembered.

Praggnanandhaa charted his personal path and in 2018, the Chennai-lad earned the coveted Grandmaster title, making him the nation’s youngest to attain the feat and the world’s second youngest at the moment. Overall, he’s the fifth youngest GM of all time.

It was hardly a shock then that India’s chess elite, Anand himself, took him beneath his wings.

Ever since turning into a GM, Praggnanandhaa’s rise was regular earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic struck as tournaments took a backseat and put a halt to his progress.

His coach R B Ramesh, a GM himself, felt the lengthy break in tournaments in all probability impacted his confidence barely however the victory over Carlsen within the ongoing Airthings Masters on-line occasion, would do his self-belief a world of excellent.

That Praggnanandhaa managed to do nicely within the current Tata Steel Masters occasion in Wijk Aan Zee within the Netherlands regardless of lacking his coach (Ramesh), who was down with coronavirus, can be a very good indicator of his psychological power.

“I am very proud of his achievement. This should do a world of good to his self-belief,” Ramesh stated after the shy teenager’s win over Carlsen.

Praggnanandhaa has seen his inventory soar previously few years and is talked up by these in chess circles.

Many trophies adorn the cupboard at his residence in Padi, a suburb right here. The accolades embody these in numerous age-group world championships.

Vaishali, having seen her brother get higher with each event, talks about his different pursuits as nicely, together with his love for comedy movies and desk tennis.

“He enjoys comedy in movies. Also, he loves to play table tennis whenever he finds time,” Vaishali stated when requested how her prodigiously gifted brother preferred to unwind.

“Whenever he is at home, he likes to spend time with us and we watch television together,” she added.

Also, Praggnanandhaa loves cricket and he all the time performs for a match along with his cousins when he finds time, she added.

But chess is his calling in life and the journey to this point has been a momentous one for Praggnanandhaa.

So much lies forward of him and coach Ramesh is pleased with the way in which he’s dealing with the stress of expectations. That aside, working with a legend like Anand, as a part of the Westbridge Anand Chess Academy, would stand him in good stead.

An enormous fan of Anand, {the teenager} has typically spoken about turning into a world champion and can pay attention to what it takes to develop into one.

The ongoing Airthings Masters on-line event by which Praggnanandhaa beat Carlsen sees matches start at round 10.30pm (IST) and go on until about 2am the following day.

Loads of planning has gone into how the younger Indian star copes with the schedule of the occasion.

V Saravanan, an International Master and coach, stated the win over Carlsen is a big turning level for Praggnanandhaa as it’s going to make him extra assured about his potential.

“The win will change a lot of things in Praggu… the confidence in his potential will be one of them. The win has ensured a lot of visibility which will give him a lot of opportunities,” he added.