How SoFi Stadium’s landscape designer is transforming Los Angeles’ urban grid

Imagine the Los Angeles that may exist if it weren’t encased in a concrete crust: Contours of sentimental earth fairly than inflexible asphalt. Aromas that evoke the natural qualities of sage fairly than acrid smog. An city forest of shady sycamores as an alternative of spindly utility poles.

Over a profession that has spanned greater than 4 a long time, panorama designer Mia Lehrer has hammered away at these arduous surfaces and, in numerous locations, changed them with extra hospitable landscapes. On a hillside overlooking downtown, for instance, on the web site of a former oil discipline that was as soon as studded with oil wells, Vista Hermosa Natural Park now emerges from the dense city grid like a riot of unsettled panorama.

To the south, in Exposition Park, Lehrer and her workforce at Studio-MLA, the L.A.-based panorama design agency she based, ripped out a parking zone on the north aspect of the Natural History Museum and reworked the location into a 3½-acre garden that features as a residing pure historical past lab. Stocked with greater than 400 crops (70% of them native), its options mimic Southern California’s hydrological phenomena, together with a pond and a dry stream. Winding paths of decomposed granite descend into the backyard, the place loosely organized vertical slabs of argillite rock — a “living wall” — create pockets for vegetation to develop and animals to inhabit. What was as soon as a parking lot now feels prehistoric.

Studio-MLA’s design for the Natural History Museum, accomplished in 2012, turned a parking zone right into a backyard that additionally tells a narrative about water. (Tom Lamb / Studio-MLA)

Studio-MLA has of late develop into L.A.’s go-to panorama design agency. It’s labored on landscapes for Dodger Stadium, Banc of California Stadium, the Annenberg Community Beach House and Beverly Gardens Park — along with a bevy of economic, company and residential developments. Currently on the drawing boards is panorama work for the under-construction Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. Lehrer’s studio has additionally reworked schoolyards — traditionally designed as huge expanses of pitiless asphalt — into greener areas. And for many years Lehrer has labored, in official and unofficial capacities, to reimagine the concrete-embalmed Los Angeles River. This she has accomplished via casual charettes, in live performance with authorities companies, and thru realized plans which have introduced slivers of parkland and stretches of motorbike lanes to the arduous edges of the river. She and her studio have been important members of the workforce that developed the 2007 Los Angeles River Revitalization Master Plan.

“It’s about projects that create places and spaces that are meaningful to communities,” says Lehrer, sitting over a cup of espresso in her cavernous studio, an outdated warehouse on the banks of that very river that lies inside earshot of the grumble of freight trains.

With the arrival of Super Bowl LVI, one in all Studio-MLA’s most distinguished tasks is now coming into view: its meticulous panorama design for the behemoth $5-billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, together with its adjoining Lake Park.

It is a undertaking that Lehrer and her workforce have been germinating, in a method or one other, for 14 years, when reports first emerged that the outdated Hollywood Park racetrack would shut down and be was a mixed-use growth. That, at the least, was the plan till 2015, when the Inglewood City Council voted to approve a football stadium on the web site, which might be shared by the Rams and the Chargers. All of a sudden Studio-MLA discovered itself designing not only a park and a few tidy landscaping round some homes and a shopping mall, however an intricate array of park and hardscape parts for an enormous new sports activities and leisure venue that was nothing like something Los Angeles or the NFL had laid eyes on.

Studio-MLA labored on the panorama design for SoFi Stadium and its adjoining Lake Park, seen at nightfall. (Craig Collins / Studio-MLA)

“There was a sense of ambition for something different,” Lehrer says of the undertaking.

First, although, there was a flash of panic. When Lehrer realized she’d be engaged on a stadium, she says her first response was: “Oh, my God! A football stadium. What does that mean? How do we do this?”

Studio-MLA figured it out — after which some — turning what may have been a blistering expanse of concrete into one thing that’s way more pastoral.

Unlike numerous different stadium tasks, this one concerned the panorama workforce from the get-go, which implies that panorama at SoFi isn’t a tragic afterthought however integral to the stadium’s sinuous architecture by the worldwide agency HKS, in addition to the venue’s environs.

“We worked with architects from the beginning phases of ideation,” Lehrer says. “That distinguishes it from other stadiums.”

Typically, says Studio-MLA affiliate principal Kush Parekh, “the perimeter of a stadium is designed to just get people in or out. Here you walk through a park.” The undertaking’s magnitude has been such that Parekh joined Studio-MLA proper because the Hollywood Park undertaking was starting to take off and has lived and breathed it ever since.

A view of the northern fringe of SoFi stadium, displaying panorama typical of desert climes, equivalent to cactuses, palms and aloe. (Craig Collins / Studio-MLA)

Under the studio’s purview have been 12 acres of public inexperienced house surrounding a six-acre lake, in addition to myriad panorama parts across the stadium. Mini-botanical gardens — full with didactics that designate what each plant is and the place it comes from — hug the southeastern fringe of the lake. Around the stadium, plazas are flecked with jagged fingers of backyard lined with benches that present game-day spectators a spot to relaxation, in addition to spots to hang around at occasions when the stadium is quiet.

Perhaps most ingenious are the open-air “canyons” — terraced ranges stitched collectively by stairways and escalators — that take viewers all the way down to discipline stage and a number of the premium seating. Since SoFi sits on the flight path to LAX, the stadium needed to be dug into the earth, with a taking part in discipline that sits 100 toes under grade. The descent may have been a sullen bulwark of metal and cement. Instead, HKS and Studio-MLA, working in live performance, carved vertical canyons across the perimeter of the stadium and stuffed them with terraced gardens that burst with plantings.

An overhead view of one of many canyon areas at SoFi Stadium, planted with vegetation typical of the Mediterranean biome, with a concentrate on California. (Craig Collins / Studio-MLA)

Lehrer says that a number of the conceptual design work she did for the Los Angeles River helped inform the design. “If you want to create a park along the river and you wanted to get people down, you’d have to create steps,” she says. “What does that look like? How can you get down comfortably and plant along the way and create a park?”

All of that pondering is on view at SoFi, the place three canyons — on the northern, western and japanese edges — operate as essentially the most sleek entrance to any stadium I’ve been to.

The plant palette all through the event attracts solely from Mediterranean zones all over the world: California, South Africa, Chile, Australia and the areas that hug the Mediterranean Sea (southern Europe and northern Africa).

In and across the stadium, the main target is on California, together with California sycamores, coast stay oaks, blue hesper palms and island snapdragons. Each SoFi canyon is landscaped to mirror a unique biogeographic zone from the state. On the sunny north finish is a desert backyard. On the steeper, shadier canyon on the japanese aspect, plantings mirror higher and decrease montane areas. Toward the west, which is extra open and faces Lake Park, in addition to the Pacific Ocean within the distance, the vegetation is impressed by low-elevation chaparral and riparian ecosystems.

Woven into this are touches of caprice. A passenger drop-off level on the japanese aspect contains a visitors island stuffed with Seussian tree aloes surrounded by an association of charcoal-colored slate that resembles the scales of a Mesozoic beast. On the western aspect, spectators coming into via American Airlines Plaza wind their means via a panorama studded with bulbous Australian bottle timber.

The terraced gardens that lead into SoFi Stadium — identified informally because the “canyons” — give the strategy into the constructing a bucolic really feel. (Craig Collins / Studio-MLA)

And there’s the lake, the centerpiece of Lake Park, which is open to most people when occasions just like the Super Bowl aren’t occurring.

The lake isn’t merely an ornamental piece. It takes storm runoff and reclaimed water and filters it via a collection of wetland areas, in addition to mechanical programs. That water is then used to irrigate the park. (Also engaged on the design of this function, amongst others, have been a battery of corporations specializing in engineering and hydrology, together with Pace Engineering, Fluidity Design Consultants and David Evans and Associates.)

Like any city lake, its aesthetic qualities present a respite from the city panorama that surrounds it. Stand at its southern edge within the late afternoon when the sunshine glows and it’s as if the curl of the stadium’s roof is rippling into the water like a wave at low tide.

“The park is at the heart of the development,” says Parekh, noting that should you take a look at the broader web site from overhead, it’s the lake that occupies the middle of the property, not the stadium. “The park is the heart.”

Studio-MLA founder Mia Lehrer and Kush Parekh, an affiliate principal who led the studio’s work on SoFi Stadium. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Born Mia Guttfreund in San Salvador, Lehrer is the daughter of German Jewish refugees who fled to Latin America across the time of the Nazi purges of Kristallnacht. Neither of her dad and mom had highschool levels, however her father, armed with a vigorous work ethic and can-do spirit, discovered success within the export enterprise. She credit her curiosity and her appreciation for nature — he was a hummingbird fanatic — to him.

In the late Nineteen Seventies, as El Salvador slipped towards civil struggle, Lehrer’s father urged her to go away the nation and full her undergraduate research within the U.S. She went to Tufts University outdoors of Boston, the place she had each intention of changing into an city planner. But someday, whereas attending a lecture on the Harvard Graduate School of Design, she stumbled into an exhibition of Frederick Law Olmsted’s panorama drawings for New York City’s Central Park and was stunned. “One drawing was the vegetation, another was the waterways, another was the special features, the grading,” she remembers. “It was beautiful.”

She situated a staffer affiliated with the design faculty and requested, “What do I have to do to do that?”

The reply: panorama structure.

Kush Parekh and Mia Lehrer stroll the railroad tracks outdoors Studio-MLA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

As quickly as she accomplished her diploma at Tufts, she utilized to the panorama design program at Harvard, the place she studied beneath figures equivalent to Peter Walker (who later designed the panorama for the National September 11 Memorial and Museum) and marinated within the work of thinkers equivalent to Ian McHarg, creator of the influential 1969 e-book “Design With Nature,” a piece that helped carry a important environmental consciousness to city design.

Lehrer additionally turned acquainted with essential Harvard alumnae, equivalent to Canadian panorama architect Cornelia Hahn Oberlander, who turned an essential sounding board and mentor. Oberlander, who died last summer on the age of 99, was a lady in a discipline that, for a lot of the twentieth century, was dominated by males. “She came down to visit my projects,” Lehrer says. “It was so important to me because she was so supportive. I would tell her my trials and tribulations.”

At Harvard, Lehrer additionally met her husband: architect Michael Lehrer, who additionally runs a namesake practice in Los Angeles. The spiffy design of Studio-MLA’s capacious warehouse places of work may be credited to his workforce.

Mia Lehrer in her agency’s studio. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

After commencement, the couple relocated to Southern California — first, to Orange County, then to Los Angeles, the place Michael was from. For years, Mia ran a personal studio out of her dwelling targeted on residential panorama design, engaged on tasks for a who’s who of leisure business figures equivalent to Robert Zemeckis, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dustin Hoffman and producer Joel Silver.

But by the late Eighties, numerous elements have been pushing her towards the general public sphere. This included her ongoing curiosity in environmental points — one thing that may very well be a tough promote for personal shoppers intent on creating fantasy worlds. And there was activist work round her kids’s elementary faculty in Los Feliz, the place she helped plant timber and inexperienced courtyard areas. This was adopted by tree planting tasks across the neighborhood — efforts that related her with Andy Lipkis, the founding father of TreePeople.

Lipkis is a “cross pollinator,” she says. “He would curate conversations that involved people from the county and the Metropolitan Water District and the Department of Water and Power,” in addition to engineers, activists and folks from the movie business. It was via these conversations that she turned mates with poet and Friends of the Los Angeles River founder Lewis MacAdams, who was an abiding drive in reimagining the L.A. River.

The classes led her to make the general public realm an expert focus fairly than a sidebar to her non-public work. “The power that I had was in communicating design and design ideas and helping people own the decision-making process,” she says. This kicked off a long time of exercise for Lehrer across the river, together with her work on the 2007 grasp plan.

During this era, Lehrer went from working in her casual dwelling workplace to establishing an expert studio, Mia Lehrer Associates, in 1995. That has since advanced into Studio-MLA. Her agency now employs 45-plus individuals and features a small satellite tv for pc workplace in San Francisco.

A rendering by Studio-MLA from 2007 reimagines the concrete embankments of the L.A. River as a versatile house that would operate as open parkland but in addition serve numerous hydrological features. (Studio-MLA)

After we converse on a Friday morning, Lehrer unlocks the gate to the again of her studio and leads me and Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin onto the railroad tracks that sit between her studio and the river. She scans the panorama earlier than us for outdated railroad spikes and rail clips that she’s going to deposit within the sliver of a graffiti-saturated backyard that abuts her studio. She factors out the methods wherein the river’s embankments may very well be reimagined: with garden-covered steps or with a cantilever boardwalk.

At some extent at which many designers would maybe be resting on their laurels, Lehrer continues to be pondering energetically about the entire different websites the place she wish to intervene — together with the L.A. River.

In 2015, Frank Gehry started engaged on a follow-up master plan with the L.A. River Revitalization Corp., a nonprofit group that was created to handle renewal efforts. It was fairly shocking information provided that Gehry is neither a panorama architect, nor does he have intensive expertise with hydrology tasks.

I ask Lehrer, who shouldn’t be concerned within the present planning, how she feels about it. She demurs on commenting about Gehry’s plan instantly however says she is pleased with the work she has accomplished to make this second potential.

“Plans lead to plans,” she says. “That [2007] plan allowed planting guidelines to get adopted. It identified sites that were publicly owned that could be turned into parks and areas where you needed bridges to connect communities.”

“Our documents made it a reality,” she says. “We have a river. We need to fix it.”

Gehry or no Gehry, Mia Lehrer is decided to maintain chipping away on the concrete.