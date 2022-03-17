How some people are trying to make art, not war, in Ukraine right now

YouTube



LVIV, Ukraine — Slava Vakarchuk is used to filling stadiums. He’s the lead singer of Okean Elzy, Ukraine’s largest rock band.

But on the day the struggle started, he was at dwelling within the capital Kyiv. He awakened early, to information of Russian President Vladimir Putin asserting a “military operation” in Ukraine.

“And the moment I read it — I mean, literally, the next second — I hear a big blow, probably five miles from my house,” Vakarchuk, 46, recollects.

He jumped into his automobile and made an enormous resolution in that second.

“I started touring the country once again. But not with music,” he says. “I decided to go to the points that are in danger.”

For the previous three weeks, Vakarchuk has been driving backwards and forwards into frontline cities the place a number of the worst preventing has been — Kharkiv, Zaphorizhzha, Odesa — delivering meals and drugs. He’s additionally, in a manner, delivering ethical assist to his countrymen, he says.

“For example, you’re at a gas station and somebody sees you and wants to hug you, embrace you, cuddle you,” he advised NPR in an interview within the western Ukrainian metropolis of Lviv. “It’s emotional. People need it.”

Ukrainian musicians and artists are responding to struggle in a number of other ways. Vakarchuk is one in all many Ukrainian celebrities who’re utilizing their fame and connections to hurry reduction provides to those that want them most.

Others are doubling down on their artwork. There’s been an outpouring of protest artwork on-line. Some Ukrainian musicians have already recorded new songs concerning the struggle. Some of these songs are fairly offended.

“Russians get out, go to hell,” say the lyrics of a brand new music by the Ukrainian rapper Stepan Burban, higher often called Palindrom. “You’re not even fit to be fertilizer on Ukrainian soil.”

“I had to express my anger [about the war],” Burban, 27, tells NPR. “I couldn’t keep it inside.”

When NPR met Burban, he was dashing to purchase groceries for struggle evacuees at an artwork gallery in Lviv, the place traumatized evacuees and artists have been tenting out collectively, serving to each other course of their anger.

At the Lviv Municipal Arts Center, there are yoga mats on the ground, piles and piles of groceries and telephone chargers — and an enormous grand piano within the center. The trendy cement arts house has develop into a shelter for struggle evacuees, in addition to a spot the place individuals are creating artwork in the course of a struggle.

Mytsko says artists and musicians preserve contacting her and asking how they may also help.

Here’s what she tells them: Art just isn’t an additional little factor — a sidebar — on this struggle. Putin has stated Ukraine just isn’t an actual nation — that it does not have an actual tradition of its personal. Go out and show him flawed, Mytsko says.

“Artists now, they feel like, ‘I cannot take a gun into my hands! What should I do?’ ” she says. “But they really must know that every one of them is a gun of Ukrainian culture. Every one of them can make music and make pictures, and can take our soul up, up, up.”

But for some artists, making artwork nowadays is tough.

Vakarchuk, the rock star, has been away from his piano, spending lengthy days in his automobile, delivering support to the needy. At a cease Lviv’s practice station, although, he gave an impromptu out of doors live performance to struggle evacuees.

While driving, he composed a poem in his head. Just just like the rapper Palindrom’s new music, it is darkish and offended. Vakarchuk is not certain if he’ll ever be capable of put it to music.

“Where have you come from, my hatred,” is the opening line.

“The theme is, for 46 years of my life, I never experienced, never faced, this feeling of hatred — and now it’s present in my veins,” Vakarchuk says. “It’s toxic. I want to get rid of it. But the only way to get rid of it now is to win the war.”

Win the struggle. Go again to his piano. Try to return to what issues have been like earlier than, he says.

He needs he might.

