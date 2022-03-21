How Sonia Gandhi Reacted When Asked Who’s To Blame For Punjab Debacle

Sonia Gandhi appeared to deflect blame from her kids Rahul and Priyanka for Punjab.

New Delhi:

At a high-ranking Congress assembly earlier this month, Congress President Sonia Gandhi took full accountability for the occasion’s debacle within the Punjab elections, stated a Congress official current on the assembly, a startling transfer that appeared to deflect blame from her kids Rahul and Priyanka, who had been intently concerned with key selections within the run as much as the polls.

The Congress was swept out of energy in Punjab dropping from 77 to 18 seats within the wake of immense inside turmoil after it changed Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on the final minute and appointed his bete noire, Navjot Sidhu as occasion President.

Ms Gandhi’s feedback got here throughout a recent meeting of the Congress Working Committee to debate the occasion’s string of defeats within the current meeting elections together with Punjab, a gathering attended by over 60 of the occasion’s high most leaders.

During the assembly, Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior Congress chief and a member of the so-called G-23 group of Congress dissidents reportedly requested who’s answerable for the “massacre in Punjab”.

Who took the choice of changing Amarinder Singh three months earlier than the elections with Charanjit Channi? Who appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as state President, somebody who saved up a working commentary on the Congress? Mr Azad is claimed to have requested, questions seen as directed in the direction of the Gandhi siblings, additionally current throughout the assembly.

But Sonia Gandhi is claimed to have lower Mr Azad off, asking him to not go additional with these questions or take anybody’s title, saying she took all the selections in Punjab, and that she takes full accountability.

Mr Azad responded by thanking her for “taking responsibility”, stated a Congress supply.

These revelations shine mild on the persevering with turmoil inside the Congress occasion that has seen elevated stress on the management of the Gandhis after the occasion’s newest election setbacks.

Two members of the Congress dissident group, Kapil Sibal and Manish Tiwari have publicly criticised the occasion management in interviews, with Mr Sibal saying that the occasion’s top brass are “living in cuckoo land” and likewise criticised Rahul Gandhi, saying “He is not the president of the party, but he takes all the decisions.”

But the dissident group appears to be divided on how far to go within the push for change: full time Congress leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma are stated to be eager to keep away from a break up within the occasion since they suppose it could weaken the Congress irretrievably and assist the BJP. They are stated to be advocating inside reform together with making choice making much less centralised across the Gandhis, a view not shared by the ‘hardliners’ like Mr Sibal and Mr Tiwari, stated to be pushing for drastic steps within the occasion of resistance from the Congress management.

Much of how the disaster performs out may pivot on the approaching elections for a brand new Congress President, scheduled later this 12 months.

While it has been billed as a democratic train by the occasion, the dissident group believes that the elections are designed to make sure a no-contest, and can more than likely see the return of one of many Gandhis on the helm of affairs.