How Spain is betting on cohousing for its elderly and low earners

Spain is famend for being a really social nation the place folks, younger and previous, get collectively outside to get pleasure from one another’s firm and move the time.

But this shared residing idea has by no means been as prevalent with regards to housing preparations, with 65 p.c of Spaniards in particular person flats and 4.8 million folks (a tenth of the inhabitants) residing by themselves.

Enter cohousing, which could be referred to as vivienda colaborativa in Spanish although the English terminology is most popular, an association that sees residents in a constructing have their very own personal lodging however share widespread areas such because the kitchen, laundry or different residing areas.

The Spanish authorities’s 2022-2025 State Housing Plan features a proposal to spice up this cohousing mannequin by way of monetary assist and a 20-year lease for the tenants, contemplating that this cooperative residing association “enables greater integration and a closer relationship between tenants”.

What it might imply in follow is folks of all ages residing underneath the identical roof in a constructing which resembles college dorms.

They prepare dinner collectively, watch a movie collectively, play board video games collectively, however then have their very own rooms or small residences to retreat to.

According to Spain’s Ministry of Urban Agenda, current cohousing areas in Spain and different EU nations are already proving to be a hit, and the mannequin might assist to partially resolve the nation’s housing issues, the place rising rents and property costs are making it more durable than ever for folks to discover a residence.

Collaborative residing in Spain thus far has primarily been created for the aged as a method of stopping loneliness (2.1 million over-65s in Spain reside alone), to create a way of group and to share vitality payments and different bills equivalent to docs’ visits.

What hasn’t been examined but is how the cohousing mannequin would work if tenants of various ages and backgrounds had been all housed in the identical cohousing unit, with some specialists contemplating it might result in confrontations as a consequence of generational variations.

Reader query: Can I move into a Spanish care home as a foreigner?

It subsequently appears extra seemingly that the cohousing mannequin for the aged can be promoted primarily as a substitute for care houses, one which presents them extra dignity and independence if they’re ready bodied and the opportunity of rising previous collectively.

Cohousing might additionally serve to accommodate short-term agricultural employees in Spain, most of them overseas and poorly paid, and who usually wrestle to seek out or can’t afford to lease first rate housing throughout their time within the nation.

It’s vital to differentiate between coliving, which entails sharing bogs and the kitchen, and cohousing, the place solely widespread residing areas are shared.

Spain’s authorities is at the moment in search of to move laws which might convey a series of major changes to the country’s housing laws, from worth freezes to €250 rental allowances for younger low earners (already authorized), large tax hikes on empty houses, lease caps and final however not least, extra social housing.

Under the proposals, thirty p.c of latest builds should be social housing initiatives meant for rental, Spain’s new housing legislation states, a call which nonetheless needs to be authorized by the Spanish Parliament.

Spain has the bottom quantity of social housing within the EU with 290,000 models, just one.1 p.c of all properties within the nation.

