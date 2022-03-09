How Spain plans to house Ukrainian refugees

As per the EU’s activation of the Temporary Protection Directive introduced final week, the Spanish authorities on Tuesday authorized the measure waive visa guidelines for Ukrainian refugees and permit them short-term residence in Spain.

The Temporary Protection Directive signifies that any Ukrainian citizen can keep throughout the EU or Schengen zone for a yr with out having to use for a visa or make a declare for asylum. During this time, they are going to be allowed to work, have entry to healthcare and monetary help and kids will have the ability to go to high school in Spain.

The Spanish authorities has agreed to increase this measure additional to incorporate third-country nationals who had residence in Ukraine on the time of the Russian invasion.

In a current press convention, spokesperson for the Spanish authorities, Isabel Rodríguez mentioned that Ukrainian nationals who have been in Spain since February twenty fourth and couldn’t return dwelling, would additionally have the ability to entry the residence and work allow, in addition to those that have been in an irregular state of affairs earlier than this date.

According to the newest Spanish authorities statistics, which means it might additionally embrace round 15,000 Ukrainians in Spain who have been already dwelling in Spain, however who weren’t legally registered or who had not utilized for his or her certificates of empadronamiento.

She additionally confirmed that this measure contains the spouses of those that request safety and their kids who’re minors.

Rodríguez additionally added that the federal government goals to simplify the procedures concerned as a way to give them entry to a residence allow shortly.

The Spanish authorities web site confirms that “If you are a Ukrainian national and wish to enter Spain, you do not need to apply for a visa if you have a biometric passport. If you are Ukrainian and want to enter Spain, but you do not have a biometric passport or travel documents, you can go to a consular office of a country bordering Ukraine (for example, Poland, Romania, Hungary, etc.) to have your situation studied”.

For these arriving in Spain with out paperwork, it states: “If you do not have a passport or any travel documents, please present your birth certificate or any document that proves your identity, as well as, if you have it, any document that proves your residence in Ukraine before February 24th, 2022”.

How many Ukrainian refugees will Spain settle for?

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, has confirmed that Spain could have 12,000 locations obtainable for Ukrainian refugees.

In an interview with Spanish nationwide radio Mañanas de RNE, Escrivá mentioned that 6,000 of those locations can be supplied by the assorted areas in Spain and an extra 6,000 will probably be supplied by the social system. He additionally added that within the occasion that there should not sufficient locations obtainable “we will make more”. He mentioned that the federal government is “flexible”.

“They will know their rights, and will be interviewed upon arrival to find out their needs and be able to refer them to the most appropriate resources,” confirmed Escrivá.

He added that not many individuals have arrived but, and people who have, have accomplished so primarily by the household networks of Ukrainians within the nation, nonetheless he anticipates a mass arrival within the coming days. “We have to be prepared for a significant volume,” he mentioned.

The UN High Commission for Refugees estimates that 1 million Ukrainians have already left the nation and this quantity is anticipated to extend as Russia intensify their assaults.

Where will the refugees be housed?

Escrivá confirmed that Ukrainian refugees would initially arrive at three totally different areas in Spain – Pozuelo de Alarcón in Madrid, Barcelona and Alicante. More arrival factors could possibly be added based mostly on the variety of refugees Spain was receiving.

Support groups will probably be current to make the brand new arrivals conscious of the rights they’ve been granted in Spain and they are going to be interviewed to search out out their wants. From there, they are going to be transported to Spain’s numerous areas to be housed.

The nationwide authorities, regional governments and metropolis halls are all at present engaged on a coordinated reception plan, with Castilla y León, Madrid, Murcia and Galicia providing nearly all of locations up to now.

The authorities of Castilla y León has supplied 1,800 residential locations to Ukrainian refugees, whereas Madrid has supplied 1,209 locations obtainable in social centres for previous folks, hostels, shelters and houses for home violence victims.

Murcia has supplied greater than 1,200 locations which are being organised by NGOs, and Galicia has supplied 1,000 locations by a mix of the Galician authorities, native councils and social entities.

Madrid authorities have highlighted that they’ve 77,000 locations obtainable at colleges within the area for younger Ukrainians.

Spain’s different areas have additionally supplied locations to Ukrainian refugees, however considerably much less. The Balearic Islands have supplied locations in hostels and in Navarra and Aragón, households have been recognized to handle unaccompanied Ukrainian kids.

The authorities of the Canary Islands has additionally agreed to just accept Ukrainian refugees, however in the mean time they can not enhance the variety of locations obtainable as a result of their assets are already stretched by refugees and immigrants arriving from Africa, together with nearly 3,000 unaccompanied minors.

“There is a lot of solidarity and we get all kinds of offers,” Escrivá mentioned in a current interview with Cadena Ser.