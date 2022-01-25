How Spain’s autónomos could pay triple social security of UK’s self-employed

If permitted, the proposed adjustments will profit low earners however are dangerous information for mid to high-income earners, a lot of who will see their social safety contributions rise to double or extra, over the following 9 years till 2031.

Self-employed folks in Spain already pay the very best month-to-month social safety charges within the EU and for a few years have been claiming the system is unfair.

If the brand new proposed adjustments come into drive, it may see many Spanish freelancers paying much more.

READ MORE- Spain’s proposed new tax rates for the self-employed from 2023 onwards

The present social safety price for autónomos (self-employed employees in Spanish) in 2022 is €294 a month, no matter how a lot you earn.

However, in case you are a first-time freelancer, there are some reductions – €60 per thirty days for the primary yr, €143.10 per thirty days from months 13 to 18, €200.30 per thirty days from 19 months to 2 years, and the identical quantity up till 3 years.

For this, autónomos do get entry to the nationwide well being companies, sick go away, parental go away, amongst different welfare advantages.

Self-employed employees additionally should pay VAT (IVA) plus revenue tax of 21 p.c on earnings.

How does Spain’s system evaluate to different European international locations?

In France, freelancers don’t pay something the primary yr and from the second, the charges range relying on how a lot you earn and the sector you’re employed in. These are between 12 p.c and 18.3 p.c of your revenue. Freelancers in France additionally don’t pay VAT, and whereas they should pay non-public medical insurance, the federal government can pay them again 60 p.c and, in some circumstances, 100%.

In Germany, a self-employed employee with a month-to-month revenue of lower than €1,700 pays nothing. Anyone incomes over this quantity pays a price of €170. They do nevertheless should take out non-public medical insurance, which prices between €150 and €250 per thirty days, though it might be larger.

In the UK, nationwide insurance coverage contributions begin at £3.05 per week, or £158.60 a yr. Those incomes over £9,568 can pay 9 p.c on earnings as much as £50,270 and a couple of p.c extra on earnings after that.

And in different international locations like Italy, there is no such thing as a fastened month-to-month price. Self-employed employees solely pay revenue tax based mostly on their revenue; whereas in Portugal it’s paid on annual revenue, which may vary from the contribution charge of 25.4 p.c to 32 p.c.

Despite having the costliest social safety funds in Europe, it must be famous that Spanish freelancers do get extra for what they pay. For instance, autónomos additionally get advantages resembling sick pay and maternity and paternity pay, in contrast to in international locations such because the UK.

“In this nation, you pay so much, however you obtain so much: the advantages {that a} self-employed particular person receives immediately are people who an worker can obtain, Oscar Benito,supervisor of the labour affairs at authorized agency Key Iberboard instructed Business Insider.

“Unemployment, paternity and maternity leave or cessation of activity have been incorporated in recent years”.

How a lot would Spain’s self-employed pay beneath the brand new proposal?

Social Security Minister José Luis Escrivá has urged a system consisting of 13 totally different tax contribution brackets based mostly on earnings, from those that earn lower than €600 a month to those that make greater than €4,050 a month.

The new mannequin would introduce a minimal month-to-month contribution of €184 for low-earning autónomos and as much as €1,267 for the highest earners.

According to the Spanish authorities, the proposed adjustments would imply elevated financial savings for 2 out of each three self-employed folks in Spain.

The Social Security Ministry forecasts that the brand new system would generate financial savings of €1,300 per yr for autónomos incomes lower than €600 a month.

However, anybody incomes €1,125 or over per thirty days would find yourself paying extra in social safety funds, beginning at €351.90 per thirty days.

This signifies that a freelancer incomes the equal quantity within the UK (£942 per thirty days on the time of writing) would pay £1017.36 a yr in nationwide insurance coverage contributions, whereas in Spain they’d pay €4222.80 (£3,540.67), greater than triple the quantity.

A self-employed particular person incomes €2,000 per thirty days in Spain, nevertheless would find yourself paying €535.50 per thirty days from 2026 onwards, which might see them paying €6,426 a yr on social safety funds alone.

Table: The Local. Source: Spain’s Social Security Ministry

Negotiations

The new proposed tax reforms are nonetheless present process negotiations as many are in opposition to the brand new proposal, together with, the President of the Asociación de Autónomos (ATA) Lorenzo Amor.

“This system presented in this way impoverishes the self-employed, promotes the underground economy and discourages activity from certain billing sections,” he stated.

“We left an unfair system to enter a much more unfair one,” Amor added.

On Monday, the federal government held their third assembly after the brand new proposal offered by José Luís Escrivá’s staff, with few outcomes. Associations of self-employed employees nonetheless demand that the federal government be extra exact when defining what precisely they imply by “real income”, which the calculations might be based mostly on.