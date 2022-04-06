How the Free State education dept saved 1 472 jobs at schools for youth applicants | News24

The Free State schooling division saved 1 472 jobs for younger folks.

The jobs have been created by the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative.

The initiative gives employment alternatives for younger folks – aged 18 and 35.

The Free State schooling division claims it saved 1 472 jobs at colleges for younger folks within the province.

The Education MEC, Tate Makgoe, revealed this throughout his finances speech in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Makgoe mentioned the roles have been a part of the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI) within the primary schooling sector.

Phase three of the initiative commenced on 1 April.

“This project will proceed with the current cohort of phase two, who meet the project’s requirements. Phase two was implemented in November 2021 in the province. The department has appointed 15 309 education assistants and general school assistants.

“While serving the academic curiosity, the primary purpose of PYEI is to offer employment alternatives to younger folks, aged 18 to 35, and to avoid wasting SGB posts at fee-paying colleges and posts at government-subsidised unbiased colleges.”

Makgoe said that, during the first phase, 114 applications were approved to save jobs from 28 independent schools, two special public schools, 25 quintiles 1 to 3 schools, and 59 quintiles 4 and 5 schools.

“This initiative saved 1 472 jobs,” Makgoe said.

READ | More money planned for youth employment as Covid-19 pressures wane

Meanwhile, the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) in the province was allocated more than R488 million for the 2022/23 financial year.

About 606 148 pupils will benefit from the programme.

“… the creation of labor alternatives shall be prolonged to three 412 volunteer meals handlers and 120 NSNP assistants. In line with a meals handler-to-pupil ratio of 1:200 on an authorised sliding scale, volunteer meals handlers have been appointed for 12 months.

“They received a monthly R1 566 stipend, according to the approved rate for EPWP participants,” Makgoe mentioned.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.