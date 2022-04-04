How the mass shooting in Sacramento went down: What we know now

There are nonetheless many unanswered questions in regards to the mass capturing in downtown Sacramento early Sunday that left six folks lifeless and no less than 12 others injured.

But the beginnings of a timeline and another particulars are beginning to emerge.

Here’s what we all know to date:

Timeline

Gunfire erupted about 2 a.m.

The capturing occurred simply as bars and golf equipment had been closing and folks had been emptying into the streets.

One video captured a brawl involving quite a few those that broke out on the road, adopted by the sound of gunshots.

Police spokesman Zachary Eaton stated “our investigators are still working through what actually led up to the fight. We understand there are some social media video out there depicting a fight. We don’t know if that fight actually led to the shooting. We are still working through all those details right now.”

Eaton stated police are searching for no less than two gunman, maybe extra.

Witness Alexandra Arellano stated she was about to stroll exterior of a membership the place she works when she heard one gunshot after which “around like 30 or 50 rounds being shot.”

Arellano’s fiance, Jesse Fuentes, stated he and one other safety guard heard a commotion at a close-by storage. “Once we went over there, it was pretty much a gunfight going on,” he stated. “We were just trying to take cover because we couldn’t tell where the shots were coming from at first, because they were coming from two different areas. But the one that really just freaked everybody out was the automatic weapons. That’s when everyone was running and pushing.”

Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester stated officers heard gunfire and arrived on the scene at tenth and Okay streets, roughly two blocks northwest of the state Capitol, the place they discovered a number of capturing victims.

The Sacramento Regional Fire and EMS dispatch information supplied insights into what occurred. Initial dispatches check with a number of capturing victims. Later, somebody says, “We’re going to have multiple 10-55s out here.” 10-55 refers to somebody lifeless.

Motive

A motive for the capturing was unclear, and investigators weren’t positive whether or not it was tied to any occasion occurring on the time.

Authorities suspect that an unidentified individual drove by way of the scene and opened hearth on a crowd of individuals earlier than fleeing, in line with a regulation enforcement supply. The official spoke to The Times on situation of anonymity to debate the case candidly.

Several movies of altercations which will have preceded the capturing have been circulating on social media. Investigators suspect a bodily confrontation might have prompted the capturing, in line with a regulation enforcement supply.