How the rules for travel from Spain to the UK will change on March 18th

From March 18th 2022, all Covid entry restrictions to the UK might be dropped, UK’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps introduced on Monday.

What does this imply for journey from Spain?

This signifies that from 4am on March 18th, nobody coming into the UK from Spain or every other nation might want to take any Covid exams and even full a passenger locator type.

The modifications apply to each vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers, that means that these in Spain who usually are not absolutely vaccinated, is not going to need to take pre-departure exams or a day 2 post-arrival check.

This is nice information for these planning on travelling again residence to the UK to see pals or household over the Easter break, with journey hopefully set to be as straightforward because it was earlier than the pandemic started.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stated: “I stated we wouldn’t maintain journey measures in place for any longer than vital, which we’re delivering on at the moment – offering extra welcome information and larger freedom for travellers forward of the Easter holidays.

I stay up for persevering with to work with the journey sector and companions world wide to maintain worldwide journey shifting”.

The UK’s Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid stated: “As we learn to live with Covid-19, we’re taking further steps to open up international travel once again ahead of the Easter holidays”.

Mask mandates within the UK are additionally altering. From Wednesday March sixteenth, the UK’s greatest airport London Heathrow has stated that whereas mask-wearing remains to be inspired, it would not be necessary. Airlines British Airways, Tui, Jet2 and Virgin Atlantic have additionally acknowledged that they are going to drop masks guidelines beneath sure circumstances. However, they’re nonetheless required on planes when you’re flying into Wales or Scotland.

Jason Mahoney, BA’s chief working officer, stated: “From Wednesday March 16th, customers will only be required to wear a face-covering on board our flights if the destination they’re travelling to requires it,” which means that they are going to nonetheless doubtless be required when returning to Spain, however maybe not when travelling to the UK.

If unsure, it’s greatest to carry a masks as you’ll positively nonetheless want them within the airports in Spain.

The transfer comes as a part of the UK authorities’s Living with Covid plan, which noticed them drop all restrictions inside the nation on the finish of February 2022. The UK has additionally been steadily lifting its entry necessities for the reason that new yr, dropping each the necessity for the pre-departure exams and the Day 2 Covid exams for vaccinated travellers.

While the tourism business and airline officers have applauded the transfer, medical doctors, in addition to leaders in Scotland and Wales have expressed their concern over the UK authorities’s plans.

What are the journey guidelines earlier than March 18th?

If you’re vaccinated and travelling to the UK earlier than March 18th, you will need to nonetheless full a passenger locator type discovered here.

If you’re unvaccinated and travelling to the UK earlier than March 18th you will need to nonetheless:

Take a Covid-19 check within the two days earlier than you journey

Book and pay for a PCR check to be taken after you arrive

Complete a UK passenger locator type within the three days earlier than you arrive

What are the necessities for travelling from the UK to Spain?

While the UK is eradicating all its journey restrictions, there are nonetheless some restrictions in place for these travelling to Spain or these returning residence.

Spain presently solely permits entry for absolutely vaccinated travellers from the UK or those that have a restoration certificates from Covid-19, dated inside the final six months.

If greater than 270 days have handed since your final vaccine dose, then you will need to present you might have a Covid-19 booster too.

British holidaymakers can now journey to Spain with their children aged 12 to 17 even if they are not fully vaccinated towards Covid-19.

Residents of Spain, EU residents and members of the family of EU residents are exempt from these guidelines.

Everyone travelling into Spain, no matter the place they reside and vaccination or restoration standing, should full a well being management type discovered here.