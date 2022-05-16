How they waved a magic wand over Cinderella to embrace diversity

Loading “She doesn’t have a redemptive arc but does start some questioning, through Cinderella’s guidance.” Bruce, who’s half Indian, sees herself as a singer primarily and this position is a breakthrough for her, having felt annoyed up to now to have missed out. “It’s so nice, as a plus-size person, to get into the industry because it’s often quite difficult,” she says. “There aren’t many roles created for plus-size artists and when there are, the people cast are often not plus-size. There’s a shift now but I crave more inclusivity across the board. The next thing will be to get a traditional ingenue role.”

Moran, standing at 1.8 metres and not too long ago taking part in Nicole Kidman’s physique double in TV collection Roar, by no means will get to play the ingenue both so is revelling in Gabrielle’s love story. “It’s not something I’m used to at all and I’m traditionally cast as the bitch, so it’s nice to play someone who’s kind with some love on the side,” Moran says. “I often end up playing the ‘goofball’ so that aspect of Gabrielle is familiar to me. I love the way she starts off being materialistic and cruel, never standing up for Ella or Charlotte mainly because she doesn’t know any better and is a bit shy. “But she sees Ella, the way she treats people kindly and that changes her, ultimately getting what she wants in Act 2.” Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella opened on Broadway in 2013, having initially been written for tv starring Julie Andrews in 1957. There was additionally a movie model in 1997 starring Whitney Houston and pop singer Brandy. On stage, it’s totally different once more, incorporating the comedy, slippers, pumpkin, carriage and plush Richard Rodgers orchestrations. Full use is fabricated from the “Cinderella waltz” ball scene in grand costumes that gained their designer a Tony award.