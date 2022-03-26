How this 25-year-old elephant ‘worked’ with forest officials to get rescued. Watch

The movies displaying rescue of animals are all the time heartwarming to observe. Just like this video posted by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter. The clip reveals forest officers serving to an enormous elephant get out of a swamp. There is an opportunity that the video will go away you with a heat feeling in your coronary heart too.

“Inspiring team work by #TNforesters in rescuing a 25-year-old elephant stuck in a swamp in Gudalur, #Nilgiris The elephant too did not give up and showed exemplary fighting power to get out of the swamp holding on to the rope thrown by her rescuers. Hats off. #TNForest,” she wrote whereas posting the video.

The video opens to indicate the elephant caught in a swamp holding onto a rope thrown in by the rescuers. The clip additionally reveals the light big slowly however in a decided method utilizing the rope to tug itself out of the muddy waters.

Take a take a look at the video:

Inspiring group work by #TNforesters in rescuing a 25-year-old elephant caught in a swamp in Gudalur, #Nilgiris The elephant too didn’t quit and confirmed exemplary preventing energy to get out of the swamp holding on to the rope thrown by her rescuers.Hats off 👍 #TNForest pic.twitter.com/YvT2Zmbcue — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 24, 2022

The video, since being posted, has gathered greater than 15,000 views and the numbers are solely growing. While replying to her personal put up, Sahu additionally shared an image of the lads who made the rescue mission profitable.

“Team behind the rescue #TNForest,” she wrote and shared this picture:

The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up varied feedback. “Hats off to the Team. Congratulations,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “Exemplary effort by rescue team as well as the elephant,” commented one other. “Nice work,” shared a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?