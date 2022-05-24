How to access DigiLocker services on WhatsApp through MyGov Helpdesk

You can now entry paperwork from DigiLocker via MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp. Here’s learn how to

The authorities has introduced that DigiLocker companies will now be accessible on WhatsApp via MyGov Helpdesk. This will make authorities companies extra accessible and inclusive. DigiLocker, a flagship initiative underneath Digital India programme, goals to strengthen digital empowerment by giving entry to digital doc wallets the place you may retailer your entire paperwork. The paperwork saved within the DigiLocker system are handled as unique bodily paperwork which will be accessed anyplace anytime. The official assertion says, “Citizens can now access Digilocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp…Digilocker will be an important citizen service offered by MyGov on WhatsApp to help promote digital inclusion and efficient governance”.

Users can do every thing from creating and authenticating their Digilocker account, downloading paperwork similar to PAN card, driving license, automobile registration certificates, and all on WhatsApp. MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp will put governance and authorities companies on the fingertips of residents. Check out the record of paperwork that may be accessed by way of MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp

1. PAN card

2. Driving License

3. CBSE Class X Passing Certificate

4. Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

5. Insurance Policy – Two Wheeler

6. Class X Marksheet

7. Class XII Marksheet

8. Insurance Policy Document ( Life and Non life accessible on digilocker)