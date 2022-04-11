How to avoid being pickpocketed in Spain: tricks and scams to watch out for

Spain is undoubtedly a secure nation total, however against the law that authorities haven’t managed to stamp out is pickpocketing.

That’s largely as a result of thieves are conscious that Spanish regulation permits them to steal items price lower than €400 and never face a jail sentence if caught, in order that they exploit the system.

That has resulted within the progress of pickpocketing gangs in large cities akin to Madrid and Barcelona, the place you need to maintain your wits about you.

Fortunately, the pandemic’s restrictions and lockdowns, in addition to the shortage of vacationers, have seen pickpocketing and different robberies fall dramatically since 2020.

In 2019, Barcelona was within the midst of against the law wave with 83,472 robberies recorded within the first half of the yr.

According to the most recent Eurostat report, avenue theft in Spain in 2021 fell by 34 % in comparison with 2019 and robberies with violence dropped by 22 %.

Despite this drop, pickpocketing does nonetheless occur, so it’s worthwhile to be careful and know what scams to concentrate on.

Whether you’re a vacationer or a neighborhood, it’s price realizing these tricks to maintain your belongings secure.

Keep your belongings shut on public transport

Pickpockets are recognized to enter the metro and scan the carriage for unattended baggage to steal. Here, timing is essential: the pickpocket snatches your belongings and runs away with them simply because the metro’s doorways are about to shut. This successfully ensures you could’t go after them. If you select to place your bag on the ground or on the seat subsequent to you, ensure you’re holding on to it, particularly should you’re sitting near the doorways.

Be cautious of thieves in vacationer spots

It’s potential to be robbed in any of Madrid’s neighbourhoods, however pickpockets are recognized to frequent these areas full of vacationers – Gran Vía, Sol, Paseo del Prado, and the world close to the Palacio Real, simply to call just a few. In truth, there are greater incidences of pickpocketing reported on metro traces most steadily utilized by vacationers, akin to these to and from the airport.

In Barcelona, pickpockets are recognized to hang around on Las Ramblas, in El Born close to the Picasso Museum, in Raval, within the Gothic Quarter and across the Sagrada Familia, however even should you’re not in these areas, you continue to must be careful. Common metro stations for pickpockets are Plaça Espanya, Plaça Catalunya, and Sagrada Familia.

Gran Vía, Madrid. Photo: Pedro Belleza/Flickr.

Watch out for faux undercover cops

Another much less widespread rip-off sees pickpockets masquerading as undercover policemen. They strategy you on the road and ask on your pockets and documentation, pretending that they’re in search of counterfeit notes or medicine. You’ll uncover later that they stealthily swiped just a few notes whereas they had been trying by way of your cash.

Remember that the police are unlikely to strategy you until your behaviour appears suspicious or you're inebriated; furthermore, they definitely wouldn't ask to undergo your pockets. While the police might ask on your documentation, they wouldn't do it earlier than displaying you a police badge.



Police in Spain. Photo: [email protected]/Flickr.

Beware of different ‘tourists’

If a hapless, confused-looking particular person armed with a map and digicam asks you for instructions, you’re prone to attempt your greatest to assist. While you’re pointing them the fitting approach, bear in mind that the ‘tourist’ might need an confederate utilizing the distraction to pickpocket you.

Photo: Galio/ Flickr

Don’t be the jamón within the sandwich

This might occur in anywhere that’s fairly crowded. You end up sandwiched between two individuals on the road, an escalator, a bus, or notably between the metro gates, whereas the particular person behind you picks your pocket or backpack. In crowded areas, put on your backpack in entrance of you and keep away from conserving valuables in your pockets.



An Iberan ham sandwich. Photo: urban_lenny/Flickr.

Look out for the ‘Rosemary women’

This rip-off is extra widespread in Spain’s southern Andalusian cities akin to Seville and Granada, than in Madrid or Barcelona. It will sometimes occur outdoors church buildings or different touristic locations of curiosity akin to Seville’s Plaza de España or the Cathedral. Typically will probably be girls making an attempt to present you sprigs of rosemary for ‘good luck’. Be conscious, that this isn’t a present and should you settle for it they are going to demand cash from you. If you are taking out your pockets in a bid to present them one thing, they could even assist themselves to a couple notes. The smartest thing to do is stroll on by and never take the rosemary, even when they try to put it in your hand.

Be cautious whereas paying the invoice

It’s well-known that leaving your telephone or pockets out on restaurant tables supplies pickpockets with a straightforward goal. However, you may end up scammed even whereas paying the invoice. The waiter will take your money, swap it with faux notes, and return to accuse you of paying with counterfeit cash. This successfully forces you to pay once more. If this occurs, ensure you communicate to the restaurant’s administration earlier than paying double.

Don’t fall for the faux petition trick

Pickpockets will typically strategy individuals on the streets with a faux petition to signal. Whether you signal or not, they are going to ask you to donate to ‘charity’ as a approach of extorting cash. This rip-off is straightforward to see by way of, however there’s extra to it: the pickpocket has an confederate who makes use of the distraction to steal your belongings whereas the opposite overtly extorts cash from you. It’s greatest to keep away from strangers approaching you on the streets and asking for donations; don’t be fooled into considering the cash goes to a very good trigger.

Watch out for the fowl poo rip-off

The thief will unknowingly squirt some white liquid in your again after which inform you {that a} fowl has completed its enterprise on you. They will then provide to assist clear it up, whereas stealing your pockets out of your pocket or bag on the identical time. Be conscious of any stranger coming as much as you, telling you that you’ve got fowl poo in your garments and easily stroll away earlier than they will ‘help’ you.

Don’t fall for the drop rip-off both

Pickpockets typically feign goodwill, coming after you and pretending to return a priceless merchandise you’ve dropped. While you deny the merchandise is yours, an confederate makes use of the distraction to grab your pockets. If you flip round and discover a stranger with a wad of money or some jewelry that’s not yours, stroll away as quick as potential. The ‘drop’ rip-off works the opposite approach spherical, too – you may see an individual abruptly drop cash or a bag on the bottom, so that you’d cease to assist them whereas an confederate steals your issues.

Avoid impromptu roadside video games



Never take part an impromptu card sport. Photo: Jeffrey Smith/Flickr

You may stroll down the road to search out just a few individuals taking part in a card sport on the footpath. No matter how engaging it’s, refuse their invitation to affix the sport – they are going to cheat to ensure you lose your cash. The soccer rip-off is fashionable as properly: a bunch of strangers may ask you to affix their soccer match. Once you’ve loved a fast sport, likelihood is you received’t discover your belongings the place you left them.

