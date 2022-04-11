How to avoid being pickpocketed in Spain: tricks and scams to watch out for

\r\n Spain is undoubtedly a secure nation total, however against the law that authorities haven\u2019t managed to stamp out is pickpocketing.\nThat\u2019s largely as a result of thieves are conscious that Spanish regulation permits them to steal items price lower than \u20ac400 and never face a jail sentence if caught, in order that they exploit the system.\nThat has resulted within the progress of pickpocketing gangs in large cities akin to Madrid and Barcelona, the place you need to maintain your wits about you.\nFortunately, the pandemic\u2019s restrictions and lockdowns, in addition to the shortage of vacationers, have seen pickpocketing and different robberies fall dramatically since 2020.\nIn 2019, Barcelona was within the midst of against the law wave with 83,472 robberies recorded within the first half of the yr.\u00a0\nAccording to the most recent Eurostat report, avenue theft in Spain in 2021 fell by 34 % in comparison with 2019 and robberies with violence dropped by 22 %.\u00a0\nDespite this drop, pickpocketing does nonetheless occur, so it's worthwhile to be careful and know what scams to concentrate on.\u00a0\nWhether you\u2019re a vacationer or a neighborhood, it\u2019s price realizing these tricks to maintain your belongings secure.\u00a0\n\nKeep your belongings shut on public transport\nPickpockets are recognized to enter the metro and scan the carriage for unattended baggage to steal. Here, timing is essential: the pickpocket snatches your belongings and runs away with them simply because the metro\u2019s doorways are about to shut. This successfully ensures you could\u2019t go after them. If you select to place your bag on the ground or on the seat subsequent to you, ensure you\u2019re holding on to it, particularly should you\u2019re sitting near the doorways.\nBe cautious of thieves in vacationer spots\nIt\u2019s potential to be robbed in any of Madrid\u2019s neighbourhoods, however pickpockets are recognized to frequent these areas full of vacationers \u2013 Gran V\u00eda, Sol, Paseo del Prado, and the world close to the Palacio Real, simply to call just a few. In truth, there are greater incidences of pickpocketing reported on metro traces most steadily utilized by vacationers, akin to these to and from the airport.\nIn Barcelona, pickpockets are recognized to hang around on Las Ramblas, in El Born close to the Picasso Museum, in Raval, within the Gothic Quarter and across the Sagrada Familia, however even should you\u2019re not in these areas, you continue to must be careful.\u00a0Common metro stations for pickpockets are Pla\u00e7a Espanya, Pla\u00e7a Catalunya, and\u00a0Sagrada Familia.\u00a0\nREAD MORE:\u00a0Keep passports safe: Typical pickpocket scams revealed\n\nGran V\u00eda, Madrid. Photo: Pedro Belleza\/Flickr.\nWatch out for faux undercover cops\nAnother much less widespread rip-off sees pickpockets masquerading as undercover policemen. They strategy you on the road and ask on your pockets and documentation, pretending that they\u2019re in search of counterfeit notes or medicine. You\u2019ll uncover later that they stealthily swiped just a few notes whereas they had been trying by way of your cash.\nRemember that the police are unlikely to strategy you until your behaviour appears suspicious or you're inebriated; furthermore, they definitely wouldn\u2019t ask to undergo your pockets. While the police might ask on your documentation, they wouldn\u2019t do it earlier than displaying you a police badge.\u00a0\nPolice in Spain. Photo: [email\u00a0protected]\/Flickr.\nBeware of different \u2018tourists\u2019\nIf a hapless, confused-looking particular person armed with a map and digicam asks you for instructions, you\u2019re prone to attempt your greatest to assist. While you\u2019re pointing them the fitting approach, bear in mind that the \u2018tourist\u2019 might need an confederate utilizing the distraction to pickpocket you.\n\nPhoto: Galio\/ Flickr\nDon\u2019t be the jam\u00f3n within the sandwich\nThis might occur in anywhere that\u2019s fairly crowded. You end up sandwiched between two individuals on the road, an escalator, a bus, or notably between the metro gates, whereas the particular person behind you picks your pocket or backpack. In crowded areas, put on your backpack in entrance of you and keep away from conserving valuables in your pockets.\nAn Iberan ham sandwich. Photo: urban_lenny\/Flickr.\nLook out for the \u2018Rosemary women\u2019\nThis rip-off is extra widespread in Spain\u2019s southern Andalusian cities akin to Seville and Granada, than in Madrid or Barcelona. It will sometimes occur outdoors church buildings or different touristic locations of curiosity akin to Seville\u2019s Plaza de Espa\u00f1a or the Cathedral. Typically will probably be girls making an attempt to present you sprigs of rosemary for \u2018good luck\u2019. Be conscious, that this isn't a present and should you settle for it they are going to demand cash from you. If you are taking out your pockets in a bid to present them one thing, they could even assist themselves to a couple notes. The smartest thing to do is stroll on by and never take the rosemary, even when they try to put it in your hand.\u00a0\nBe cautious whereas paying the invoice\nIt\u2019s well-known that leaving your telephone or pockets out on restaurant tables supplies pickpockets with a straightforward goal. However, you may end up scammed even whereas paying the invoice. The waiter will take your money, swap it with faux notes, and return to accuse you of paying with counterfeit cash. This successfully forces you to pay once more. If this occurs, ensure you communicate to the restaurant\u2019s administration earlier than paying double.\nDon\u2019t fall for the faux petition trick\nPickpockets will typically strategy individuals on the streets with a faux petition to signal. Whether you signal or not, they are going to ask you to donate to \u2018charity\u2019 as a approach of extorting cash. This rip-off is straightforward to see by way of, however there\u2019s extra to it: the pickpocket has an confederate who makes use of the distraction to steal your belongings whereas the opposite overtly extorts cash from you. It\u2019s greatest to keep away from strangers approaching you on the streets and asking for donations; don\u2019t be fooled into considering the cash goes to a very good trigger.\nWatch out for the fowl poo rip-off\nThe thief will unknowingly squirt some white liquid in your again after which inform you {that a} fowl has completed its enterprise on you. They will then provide to assist clear it up, whereas stealing your pockets out of your pocket or bag on the identical time. Be conscious of any stranger coming as much as you, telling you that you've got fowl poo in your garments and easily stroll away earlier than they will \u2018help\u2019 you.\u00a0\nDon\u2019t fall for the drop rip-off both\nPickpockets typically feign goodwill, coming after you and pretending to return a priceless merchandise you\u2019ve dropped. While you deny the merchandise is yours, an confederate makes use of the distraction to grab your pockets. If you flip round and discover a stranger with a wad of money or some jewelry that\u2019s not yours, stroll away as quick as potential. The \u2018drop\u2019 rip-off works the opposite approach spherical, too \u2013 you may see an individual abruptly drop cash or a bag on the bottom, so that you\u2019d cease to assist them whereas an confederate steals your issues.\nAvoid impromptu roadside video games\nNever take part an impromptu card sport. Photo: Jeffrey Smith\/Flickr\u00a0\nYou may stroll down the road to search out just a few individuals taking part in a card sport on the footpath. No matter how engaging it's, refuse their invitation to affix the sport \u2013 they are going to cheat to ensure you lose your cash. The soccer rip-off is fashionable as properly: a bunch of strangers may ask you to affix their soccer match. 