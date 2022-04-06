How to enjoy while on a long drive? Sachin Tendulkar shows in this video

Going on a protracted drive is sort of at all times enjoyable besides the momentary intervals after they get a bit monotonous. What to do in such conditions? This video posted by Sachin Tendulkar may give you an thought – and that too a melodious one. Shared on Twitter, the video has now created a buzz amongst folks. There is an opportunity that it’ll depart you with a smile too.

The former cricketer took to Twitter to share the video. “Stuck in traffic while heading to Pune. Thought of listening to this lovely song!” he wrote. In the following strains, he additionally wrote two strains from the tune he beforehand talked about. It is Mi Dolkara Daryacha Raja sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Hemant Kumar.

The video opens to point out Tendulkar sitting contained in the automobile with others and the tune taking part in within the background. He is seen having fun with the tune and inside moments, he additionally begins singing alongside.

Take a have a look at the video:

Stuck in site visitors whereas heading to Pune. Thought of listening to this beautiful tune! 🎶 मी डोलकर डोलकर डोलकर दर्याचा राजा…

पुण्याला करतोय ये जा… pic.twitter.com/jyCYKqjoPK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 5, 2022

The video has been posted a couple of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued greater than 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are solely rising. The submit has additionally gathered almost 14,000 likes and counting. The tweet has additionally prompted folks to share numerous feedback. A couple of additionally posted the Tamil and Bengali variations of the tune.

“Reminds me of my childhood, really miss old aamchi Mumbai. Those were the times when we would see, Maharashtrian traditional fetas, beautiful Shivaji’s Jayanthi, and superb rainfall, that would last for days nonstop. Wish we could get those days back,” posted a Twitter consumer. “Wow,” shared one other. “Legendary song by Hemant Mukherjee,” commented a 3rd.

