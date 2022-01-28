How to fight bacteria behind millions of infections? Starve it

“It’s not a bad strategy for the bacteria, because lactate is a waste product in the human body, cells excrete it and then have no more use for it, but the bacteria can use it for all their energy requirements.”

Professor Kappler mentioned somewhat than assault the micro organism immediately, they theorised they might use medication to take away the protein and successfully starve the micro organism out.

Such a remedy can be doubly useful, she mentioned, as a result of not like some antibiotics, it will have little-to-no impact on the physique’s processes.

“We identified the enzyme the bacteria use to break down the lactate, and if you remove that they can’t survive,“she said.