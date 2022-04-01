How to link war in Ukraine to football and the Oscars slap

Welcome to Declassified, a weekly humor column.

Unexpected occasions triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine half 428: A small English soccer membership has suspended operations after accusing its owners of breaching sanctions on Moscow in addition to “environmental crimes, price fixing, deforestation, forced evictions, human rights abuses, child labor, slavery, gender discrimination and murder.” I assumed these issues have been compulsory for individuals who personal soccer golf equipment!

Staines Town FC mentioned the rationale for the shutdown was so the authorities might examine and show “beyond reasonable doubt” that its proprietor Downing — a capital markets firm — will not be funding slavery.

Downing has denied the “wild allegations” from the membership.

If and when the soccer membership in Staines — one among Britain’s funniest place names, up there with Shitterton, Twatt, Wetwang and Cocks — does stand up and operating once more, its followers are absolutely duty-bound to provide you with a terrace chant that includes that record of alleged crimes and in the event that they do, they need to get to win the Champions League as a reward.

Much much less sudden (actually crushingly predictable) was politicians weighing in on the Oscars debacle. I do know that the very first thing we have been all pondering after seeing the footage was “I wonder what Simon Hoare, the British Conservative MP, thinks of this remarkable turn of events?” Thankfully, we didn’t have to attend to lengthy to get Hoare’s opinion as he tweeted: “I’d just hope if someone thought it in good taste to make a joke at the expense of a medical condition of my wife then I’d get up and lamp him.” Lamp, for non-British readers, means to punch with some power.

At least Hoare didn’t attempt to make a tenuous hyperlink between the Oscars and the invasion of Ukraine. Alas, not everybody was ready to withstand that temptation, together with the Indian actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal, who tweeted that comedians “are in danger everywhere, be it Chris or Zelensky.”

Obviously being slapped within the face by the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and having your nation invaded are on quite completely different ends of the struggling spectrum. That mentioned, when this mindless battle is over and the mud — literal and metaphorical — has settled, who amongst us wouldn’t go and see a giant finances movie during which Chris Rock stars as Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Will Smith is Vladimir Putin (perhaps Simon Hoare might be performed by Steven Seagal)?

In case anybody from Hollywood is studying, I can have a primary draft of the script over by Monday!

CAPTION COMPETITION

“You put your right arm in …”

Last week we gave you this photograph:

Thanks for all of the entries. Here’s the most effective from our postbag — there’s no prize apart from the present of laughter, which I feel we are able to all agree is way extra precious than money or booze.

“Finally a ‘no-fly zone’ everyone can agree on,” by Christoffer Jakobsson Gottberg

Paul Dallison is POLITICO‘s Slot News Editor.