How To Make Pineapple Jam At Home? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Shares The Recipe

Aside from their scrumptious style, selfmade jams are devoid of preservatives, making them the best choice to save lots of. If you wish to spend lazy mornings with a easy breakfast, all you want is a luxurious, flavourful jam in your bread. The freshly produced jam, with seasonal flavors and sensible colours, will instantly transport you on a gastronomic journey. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a scrumptious recipe of pineapple jam. You can slather a beneficiant quantity of it on a slice of bread or simply add a dollop on creamy desserts for that additional fruity punch. Create it at house simply by following the steps.

Ingredients:

Pineapple

Sugar

Salt as per style

Lemon juice

How to make pineapple jam?

1) First, take the pineapples you wish to make the jam. Cut them into items. Blend all of them collectively into a tasty paste.

2) Now, take a separate pan and empty the paste in it. Cook it properly for a while and proceed stirring it. Put some good quantity of sugar as you proceed stirring. You might even see a layer of froth (scum) accumulating on high whereas cooking nevertheless, you’ll be able to take away it fastidiously.

3) Keep cooking the paste and a bit of little bit of salt and squeeze some lemon juice too. Again, prepare dinner it for a while, till it will get the fitting consistency like a jam.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor had beforehand shared one other pineapple-based recipe — Pineapple Shikanji, One of the most well-liked methods to beat the warmth in summer season is to drink a lot of coolers. When it involves coolers, shikanji is a well-liked alternative. It's a standard fizzy drink that makes use of lemon water. To make Sanjeev Kapoor's model of pineapple shikanji, first, mix chunks of the fruit and sugar collectively. Strain the pulp and add some lemon juice. In a glass, add salt, black salt, and roasted jeera powder together with chaat masala. To this combine, add the pineapple syrup, mint leaves and ice. Top it with membership soda and your drink is prepared.

Coming again to fruit jams, they permit us to benefit from the taste of seasonal fruits for an extended interval as a result of they’ll, in fact, be saved. They are top-of-the-line methods to get pleasure from nature’s bounty all yr lengthy.

