How to make the most of the L.A. Times Festival of Books this weekend

The twenty seventh Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, Stories & Ideas is upon us, and this time — after two years of digital occasions — it’s again in individual on the University of Southern California.

On April 23 and 24, greater than 550 authors, poets, artists, cooks, journalists, celebrities and musicians will likely be featured in indoor and outside panels, readings, performances, cooking demonstrations and extra all through the campus. Special visitors will embrace Amanda Gorman, Billy Porter, Danny Trejo, Don Winslow, Janelle Monáe, Jonathan Franzen, Joy Williams and plenty of extra. Hundreds of exhibitors may even be on website promoting books.

The weekend will kick off on Friday with the forty second Los Angeles Times Book Prizes, which acknowledges excellent excellent literary achievements in 12 classes. Three beforehand introduced honorees — Luis J. Rodriguez, Deborah Levy and Reginald Dwaye Betts — may even be celebrated.

Admission to the pageant is free, however there’s a small payment to order seats for indoor panels. All different outside panels and actions are free and don’t require advance reservations.

Featured occasions in the course of the weekend embrace a dialog with music icon Monáe about her debut e-book “The Memory Librarian”; kids’s story time with Meena Harris; a panel about race in America with Imani Perry, Clint Smith and others; exchanges on Latino tales with Natalia Molina, Luis J. Rodriguez and others; and one-on-one conversations with Jonathan Lethem, Adam Schiff, Billy Porter and Amor Towles. For this month’s L.A. Times Book Club, Gorman, former L.A. youth poet laureate and creator of “Call Us What We Carry,” will likely be in dialog with Natalie J. Graham.

Masks will likely be required in any respect indoor occasions. Public parking on campus will likely be obtainable for $14.

Ahead of the pageant, The Times put collectively a information to literary L.A., together with a map of essential bookstores and features on different key gathering spots — sufficient to floor a self-guided studying tour to complement the honest.

More particulars about ticketing, parking, public transportation, occasions and COVID-19 protocols might be discovered at latimes.com/FestivalofBooks and on the pageant’s social media pages on Facebook and Twitter and The Times occasions Instagram.

Here’s a take a look at a few of this yr’s highlights:

Saturday

A panel about crime fiction will embrace Megan Abbott, Tod Goldberg, S. A. Cosby, Alison Gaylin and Rachel Howzell Hall.

Martha S. Jones, Mia Bay, Anna Malaika Tubbs, Clint Smith and Imani Perry will talk about race in America.

“Call Us What We Carry” creator Amanda Gorman will be a part of poet and professor Natalie J. Graham in dialog.

Lawyer and Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena Harris, will learn from her kids’s e-book “Ambitious Girl.”

California U.S. consultant Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) will talk about his e-book “Midnight in Washington” with Times opinion columnist Robin Abcarian.

“New Girl” actor Max Greenfield will be a part of Times TV reporter Yvonne Villarreal to debate his e-book “I Don’t Want to Read This Book.”

“Lincoln Highway” creator Amor Towles will likely be in dialog with Times journalist Pat Morrison.

Music celebrity and creator of “The Memory Librarian” Janelle Monáe will talk about her debut e-book with Times columnist Erika D. Smith.

“The Dark Hours” creator Michael Connelly and “Mecca” novelist Susan Straight will speak about their newest books, moderated by novelist and literary critic Paula L. Woods.

Artist Nikkolas G. Smith will learn from the youngsters’s e-book he illustrated, “The 1619 Project: Born on the Water.”

Sunday