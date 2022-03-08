How to order a 2nd round of free COVID-19 tests from the government

Starting this week, Americans can now order extra free COVID-19 checks.

During his State of The Union address, the President Biden emphasised that his administration is “leaving no one behind or ignoring anyone’s needs as we move forward.” While COVID-19 instances are declining and plenty of states are stress-free mandates, experts have warned that if COVID-19 is allowed to unfold, the virus might proceed to mutate with new, probably lethal variants.

“We have made hundreds of millions of tests available for you to order for free,” Biden said throughout his tackle. “We must prepare for new variants.”

Related: States may end school mask mandates. Should my child still wear one?

Here’s every little thing you’ll want to know to have free COVID-19 fast check kits shipped to your tackle.

How do you get free COVID-19 checks?

According to U.S. Postal Service (USPS), Americans can begin inserting their orders for a second spherical of free at-home COVID-19 checks this week. People can go to https://www.covidtests.gov/ to order their free at-home checks or go on to the USPS order kind: https://special.usps.com/testkits.

If you need assistance ordering your checks, you possibly can name 1-800-232-0233 (1-888-720-7489 for TTY).

What sort of COVID-19 check are you able to order?

You can place an order for particular person fast antigen COVID-19 checks via the U.S. Postal Service website.

How many free COVID-19 checks are you able to order?

You will be capable of place two orders per residential tackle (every order incorporates 4 checks).

If you are involved {that a} latest order may have an effect on your skill to make a request free of charge testing kits, Biden assured that “even if you already ordered free tests tonight, I am announcing that you can order more from covidtests.gov starting next week.”

When are you able to count on to obtain them?

During the initial distribution of free rapid antigen COVID-19 tests this previous January, Americans have been advised to count on their orders to take between seven to 12 days to be shipped.

Related: