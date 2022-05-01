How to Send Money Using UPI Without Internet

Has this ever occurred to you that you’re in the course of sending cash on-line utilizing Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, or every other UPI fee service, and your Internet connection stops working for some motive? If sure, then *99#, a USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) primarily based cellular banking service, could be actually useful to you. It allows you to request and ship cash, change UPI PIN, and even examine account steadiness with out an web connection.

The *99# service brings banking companies to everybody throughout the nation. It is obtainable by 83 main banks and 4 telecom service suppliers and could be accessed in 13 completely different languages together with Hindi and English. Here’s how one can set it up and make offline UPI funds.

Set up offline UPI funds Dial 99# in your smartphone or characteristic telephone. But, be sure to are utilizing the identical telephone quantity to make this name that has been linked to your checking account in any other case this service will not work. Then, select your desired language and enter your financial institution identify. You can be proven a listing of financial institution accounts which are linked to your quantity, so select the one that you just need to use by urgent the right possibility. Now, enter the final 6 digits of your debit card alongside the expiry date. Once you’ve gotten efficiently set it up, you can also make UPI funds with out an Internet connection, as defined within the subsequent steps.

Make offline UPI funds

Dial *99# in your telephone and enter 1 to ship cash. Choose your required possibility and enter the UPI ID/ telephone quantity/ checking account variety of the individual you need to ship cash to. Then, enter the quantity and your UPI PIN. Once executed, your fee can be efficiently made, and you’ll be charged a most of Rs. 0.50 per transaction for utilizing the *99# service.

Currently, the higher restrict on this service is Rs. 5,000 per transaction. Do do this out and tell us within the feedback if this was helpful.

