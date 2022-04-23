How to sound cool on a night out in Spain

There are many various clichés mentioned concerning the Spanish. One of the commonest that all the time appears to come back up is that they don’t queue correctly, and are as a substitute accustomed to simply forming disorganised clusters and even pushing in.

Some even go so far as saying that the Spanish don’t know queue or are allergic to it and, if there isn’t some kind of indication that you might want to queue, they received’t do it.

But how true is that this stereotype and is queuing in Spain the nightmare that it’s portrayed to be?

It’s usually true that the Spanish don’t like queueing (who does, actually?) and will attempt to cut back their ready occasions in a rustic the place issues do are inclined to go slower.

It’s not unusual to see {couples} or households queuing at completely different counters to purchase tickets or tills on the grocery store to see which is the quickest, then becoming a member of up collectively when the primary one will get their flip.

You may discover that if somebody meets a good friend or somebody they know within the queue, they’ll typically push in, to queue with them.

And sometimes an abuelo or abuela (grandfather or grandmother) will sneakily soar the queue as a result of they will get away with it.

While this can be seen as acceptable in Spain, it makes some foreigners very irritated.

It could also be typical to see chaotic jumbles of individuals standing round in no particular order to catch the metro or bus (and many individuals nonetheless don’t know wait to get on earlier than others have gotten off).

But this lack of queuing doesn’t apply to all conditions in Spain.

People queue exterior the well-known lottery workplace Doña Manolita to purchase the “Fat One” (el Gordo) lottery tickets within the centre of Madrid on December 18, 2012. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

The queues is probably not systematically as orderly as within the UK or northern European international locations, however that doesn’t imply that the Spanish don’t know hacer la cola (queue).

In locations akin to places of work and banks the place many individuals are simply standing round, it could not look like there’s any queuing system in place, however there really is, and it’s actually fairly intelligent.

When you arrive someplace and see a cluttered mess, merely name out “¿Quien va el último?”, translated as “Who is the last?”.

Someone will reply you and you’ll know that it is going to be your flip after that specific individual.

Don’t neglect that when the following individual comes alongside after you and asks “¿Quién va el último?”, it is going to be your flip to reply “¡Yo!” (Me!).

This nifty method of queuing signifies that you don’t all have to face in a single line and wait, you can discover a cozy chair to sit down on, go and stand close to the air-con if it’s sizzling or go and chat to a good friend you would possibly spot who can be ready.

Perhaps it’s not that the Spanish don’t know queue, simply that they do it in another way. Dare we are saying it’s really higher than the British or northern European method of standing in an orderly line? Is what is alleged about Spanish queueing simply one other unfair stereotype catering to Spain’s picture overseas of being disorderly and undisciplined?

It’s additionally fairly frequent in lots of locations in Spain to gather a quantity or a ticket prematurely, which then flashes up on a digital display when it’s your flip.

This technique may be seen in all places from deli counters for purchasing cheeses and contemporary fish to native publish places of work for sending parcels.

People queue exterior a vaccination centre on April 26, 2021 in Barcelona throughout a vaccination marketing campaign to struggle the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

Shift throughout the pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic took queueing to a different stage in a rustic the place any type of forms already concerned ready.

Queuing grew to become mandatory for every thing from ready exterior supermarkets, hospitals, outlets, eating places as solely a sure variety of folks have been allowed in, to having particular locations for every individual to face on the supermarkets.

Queuing has turn out to be so frequent throughout the pandemic that usually talking, Spaniards have turn out to be much more adept at it and now appear to kind queues in all places (even bars!).

“¿Quien va el último?” and numbered tickets are nonetheless broadly utilized in Spain, however the Spanish additionally seem to have a newfound appreciation for standing en fila india as they name it (in line), in addition to doing it their very own method.

