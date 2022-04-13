How to stay safe on the New York subway, according to city leadership

toggle caption Daniel Slim/AFP through Getty Images

Students at faculties needed to shelter in place, New Yorkers have been suggested to keep away from the realm and energy on some rail strains was briefly shut down after an individual opened fireplace and shot 10 people inside of a subway car in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

WNYC broadcast engineer Juliana Fonda stated she was on the N prepare when she heard the pictures.

“People were pounding and looking behind them, running, trying to get onto the train,” Fonda said. “The door locked between cars and the people behind us, there were a lot of loud pops and there was smoke in the other car.”

The occasion has revived conversations about public security in New York. City departments have beforehand issued steerage on how you can enhance security all through the town’s transit system.

NYPD’s recommendations on subway security

Wait behind the yellow line on the platform, away from the sting.

Keep an in depth eye in your private belongings, particularly electronics.

Keep purses in entrance of you, even when utilizing a shoulder strap.

Keep your pockets tucked away, in a spot moreover your again pocket.

Avoid falling asleep on the subway.

Mayor Adams’ subway security plan largely focuses on unhoused individuals

Mayor Eric Adams issued a subway safety plan in February, and positioned a powerful emphasis on transferring unhoused individuals from subway stations into housing.

“We will state without reservation that our subways exist to move paying customers from one point to another,” the plan says. “They are not meant to house individuals or provide recreational space, and we will make it clear our stations and trains are not intended – or available – as an alternative.”

Adams’ plan will hyperlink the Department of Homeless Services, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, NYPD and community-based organizations to sort out homelessness within the stations.

Some of his proposed options embrace deploying outreach vans that join unhoused individuals to companies, growing mattress availability at shelters and upping NPYD’s presence in subway stations.

The transfer got here a number of weeks earlier than a man shot two unhoused men in the city, killing one and injuring one other. The incidents have been tied to 3 different shootings of unhoused males in Washington, D.C., the place two have been injured and one was killed.