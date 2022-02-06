How to tackle the teacher shortage

Their enjoyment of listening to that the native instructor scarcity could also be overcome by abroad and retired lecturers being welcomed again quickly soured when the fact of getting native instructor registration was explored.

Lucy wrote “if a teacher lives overseas for more than five years we cannot register as a ‘normal’ experienced teacher, we are ‘provisional’ and on the bottom of the pay scale – even though we have previously been satisfactorily registered. A friend who has been head of maths at an international school for over a decade has been told in Tasmania that because she taught the NSW curriculum that she needs to be ‘provisional’ in Tasmania. I was told that I was provisional even though I’d graduated from Melbourne University and taught in Victoria. The last time I registered it took 12 months to get just a ‘provisional’ teacher registration.”

A senior instructor returning to the classroom, whether or not from retirement or abroad, is hardly prone to settle for being paid on the backside of an already underwhelming pay scale.

If the assorted state governments are severe about welcoming abroad and retired lecturers again, they might want to discover a solution to quick observe the registration course of and even contemplate mutual recognition to beat what’s in any other case a burdensome barrier to the classroom.