How to take a balanced approach to fitness

Personal coach to the celebs Dylan Rivier’s method to health has lately shifted away from “full-throttle” exercise classes to discovering stability.

Bondi-based private coach to the celebs Dylan Rivier has seen his fair proportion of full-throttle health classes on the sands of North Bondi through the years, together with his purchasers solely too pleased to push themselves to the brink of exhaustion within the pursuit of their well being and health objectives.

With a shopper listing that’s included Pip Edwards, Gyton Grantley and a bunch of fashions and influencers who name Bondi house, Rivier says he is aware of how severely his purchasers take their health objectives, and the way exhausting they’re keen to work to achieve them.

But simply because the tide adjustments at Bondi, so has Rivier’s method to health shifted in current instances — and it’s one thing we must always all take into accout as we attempt to follow our New Year’s Resolutions for 2022.

The full-throttle assault is out. In its place? Balance.

“Without a doubt it’s about balance,” Rivier says.

“In my experience, too much of anything is detrimental to your health. The idea of health and fitness is certainly not defined by how much you train or how well you eat.

“The idea, in my opinion, is to make lifestyle decisions that you can maintain forever. Don’t deny the things that make you happy in life, just make sure you take a balanced approach. Life is short and it’s there to be lived.”

Rivier’s different huge tip for sticking to your well being and health objectives this yr? Forget the fads. The classics are classics for a motive.

“The fitness industry is a funny one. I’ve been around long enough that I’ve seen it both change and stay the same,” he says.

“At the end of the day, there’s only so many different ways you can squat, lunge, push, pull — so called innovation is simply a variation.

“There’s a reason why the classic exercises are still used. They work!”

Dylan Rivier on …

Training to your thoughts

“The mind is a huge part of your overall wellbeing and, for me, training is meditation. If I’m unable to train, I find my mood noticeably different and on the flip-side of that, when I train I feel fantastic.

“The other important thing to learn is that it’s OK not to be happy 24/7. Somewhere along the line, society got caught up in the relentless pursuit of happiness. We’re not meant to be happy all the time! It’s fine and healthy to be sad, scared, confused.”

Not denying your self pleasure

“Don’t deny the things that make you happy, as long as it’s done in a measured and balanced approach. That one burger isn’t going to hurt you!”

Sleeping it off

“Sleep is where all the good stuff happens. It doesn’t all happen in the gym or on your run, it

happens after you’ve done your session, after you’ve filled your body with nutrients, and slept.

“I have very few electronics in my room. I don’t touch my phone for 30 minutes before bed and switch off all notifications overnight. I never watch TV in my bedroom or work on my laptop. I think that those are really important when it comes to quality of sleep.”

* Dylan Rivier is a Bio-Oil Skincare Oil ambassador and Bondi-based private coach

Originally revealed as Personal trainer Dylan Rivier’s balanced approach to fitness