LONDON — With questions swirling about Boris Johnson’s future, Jack Blanchard seems to be into the murky world of management challenges and asks what it’s wish to topple a chief minister.

Former Aussie PM Malcolm Turnbull recollects the inner coup which ended his premiership in 2018 — and explains why he’d deposed his personal celebration chief, Tony Abbott, in 2015. Tory backbench insurgent Mark Francois and Theresa May’s Chief of Staff Gavin Barwell recall the plot which ended her premiership in 2019 and altered the course of Brexit. Margaret Thatcher’s Private Secretary Caroline Slocock shares her recollections of the plot towards Britain’s first feminine chief in 1990, and the ambiance in Downing Street because it turned clear her reign was over. And journalist and writer Steve Richards explores different nice management challenges of latest years, together with Gordon Brown’s battle of attrition towards Tony Blair and John Major’s epic Nineteen Nineties battle with the Tory Euroskeptics.