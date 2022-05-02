How to travel to Spain if your residency document has expired

\r\n The quick reply is sure, you'll be able to return to Spain. As lengthy as you might have a legitimate passport that's in date, you'll nonetheless be capable to journey out of Spain and return once more.\nHowever, you will have to use for an autorizaci\u00f3n de regreso or re-entry allow. \u00a0\nNon-EU residents ought to get a TIE in the event that they dwell in Spain. This will both be a short lived residence doc legitimate for 5 years or a everlasting one, legitimate for 10 years. When this doc expires, you'll have to renew it and if you must journey throughout this time, you will have to use for the autorizaci\u00f3n de regreso.\nREAD ALSO: Can I travel to Spain if my passport has expired?\nWhat is an autorizaci\u00f3n de regreso?\nAccording to the Spanish authorities the autorizaci\u00f3n de regreso is a doc authorising international residents to have the ability to exit and return to Spain throughout a interval of renewal or extension or their residence card resembling a TIE.\nIt is mostly wanted if you need to return to Spain by airplane or ferry, as residency paperwork are often not checked at Spain\u2019s land borders.\nThis is a doc that solely provides you the proper to return to Spain, it doesn\u2019t have something to do along with your permission to enter different EU international locations.\n\nIn order to be eligible to use for the autorizaci\u00f3n de regreso you could:\n\nBe the holder of a residence doc and have initiated the renewal or extension technique of the authorisation that lets you stay in Spain inside the authorized time period.\nBe the holder of a legitimate international id card and have submitted a request for a replica card attributable to theft, loss, destruction or expiry.\nProve that the journey responds to a scenario of want and there are distinctive the explanation why you have to journey throughout this time.\nHave your preliminary residence or authorisation favourably resolved.\n\nYou may want to use for a return allow in case you\u2019re newly arrived in Spain and haven\u2019t acquired your TIE card but, however must return to your private home nation or journey whilst you\u2019re ready.\nThe Spanish authorities states that: \u201cAn autorizaci\u00f3n de regreso may not be granted to foreigners who are subject to a ban on leaving Spain or a limitation on their freedom of movement agreed by the Judicial Authority as a precautionary measure or in an extradition process, or as a result of a final judgment\u201d.\u00a0\nWhat is the appliance course of? \u00a0\nYou can apply for the autorizaci\u00f3n de regreso at any public registry, immigration workplace (extranjer\u00eda) or the police station akin to the province the place you're registered.\nYou will often must get a previous appointment or cita previa beforehand, so be sure you do it as quickly as doable as it could take longer than anticipated to get an appointment in case you\u2019re in part of Spain with a big international inhabitants. When you get your appointment, you will have to take with you the next:

Application type – modelo EX-13 in duplicate, accomplished and signed.  
A duplicate of the whole passport or registration card or legitimate journey doc.
A duplicate of the request for the renewal or extension of the international id card, or proof of its presentation.
Supporting documentation to point out that the journey responds to a scenario of want and there are distinctive circumstances.

Remember that in addition to the paperwork above, you'll usually want photocopies in addition to the originals.  You can even must pay the related price of €10.30 and obtain the Modelo 790 to ensure that the price to be processed.  
How lengthy will the method take?
Usually, your authorisation will both be granted on the spot or inside a couple of days, nonetheless with regards to Spanish paperwork, there are sometimes delays, so bear in mind that it may take as much as two weeks if the police have many different purposes to course of on the identical time.
How lengthy is the authoristaion legitimate for?  
According to Spain's National Police web site, "it will be valid for no more than ninety days (3 months) from the expiration of the residence or stay permit, if requested prior to said expiration".
The return authorisation could also be used for all of the departures and the next returns which are required throughout its validity.
READ ALSO: Can I travel to Spain if my passport has expired?